Yung Bleu arrested and charged with assaulting wife

Alabama rapper Yung Bleu, whose real name is Jeremy Biddle, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 15 and charged with assaulting an unnamed woman believed to be his estranged wife, Tiemeria Biddle.

Bleu is said to have been in a custody dispute with the woman after reportedly showing up unannounced at her home to pick up his 10-year old son. After being refused, the “Beautiful Lies” rapper is alleged to have body slammed the woman causing injuries to her right arm and hip. He then left with the child but returned soon after and was subsequently arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act. He was booked into Hall County Jail and later released after posting a $2,400 bond.

This incident is the latest in a heated back and forth between the couple that started after the rapper was busted for flying another woman out to join him. His wife turned to social media at the time to scold her husband in grand fashion.

“N—- stay tryna fly b—— out don’t nobody wanna lick on that short a– d—,” she wrote on X, fornerly known as Twitter. “Y’all can have his desperate b—- a– big teeth a– that h– not lying on yo dirty a– b—-. Sissy b—- … Then got the nerve to put somebody on that 1800’s a– plane wings bout to fly off that b—- I’m embarrassed so now I’m finna embarrass you b—.”

She then capped off her rant by adding, “I need the best divorce lawyer in Georgia.”

Bleu seemed to take responsibility for his actions and issued a heartfelt public apology while also trying to take the high road.

“I would like to publicly apologize to my wife. I will never get on the internet and bash you no matter what you say out of hurt. Your such a good woman. Solid. Rare. and I love and appreciate you…It’s alot that this industry bring. Its a fast life. And Sometimes as men we fall short of what’s right! But I’ll never be stupid enough to lose what’s best for me! Hope this message reaches you somehow…Giving everything else to God from here back to the music and enjoying the love of my fans on tour! Family over everything [flexed bicep emoji].”

The post was later deleted as the rapper seemed to get no response from his wife regarding it.