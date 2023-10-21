Rev. Frederick Haynes makes powerful introduction as Rainbow PUSH president

The Rev. Frederick D. Haynes III is ready for duty.

The 62-year-old minister based in Dallas is the new president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the organization founded by civil rights icon the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. On Oct. 20 at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Atlanta, at the closing ceremony of the Creating Opportunity Conference, the organization figuratively and officially passed the torch to Dr. Haynes.

“Rev. Jackson is the only civil rights leader who had a chance to pick his successor and to be involved in that,” CK Hoffler, who has been Jackson’s attorney for nearly 37 years in addition to being the chairwoman of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, told rolling out. “That’s amazing.”

Haynes brought the house down with a powerful speech and told rolling out how Jackson has been a “big brother” and “mentor” throughout his journey as a minister and civil rights figure. He likened the transition to grabbing the baton from Usain Bolt and making sure he can continue to keep pace in the race. The minister also said that three months after the announcement, he still can’t believe he’s the president of the historic organization.

Shocked feelings aside, Haynes is ultimately being initiated by fire. Jackson, 82, did not get the chance to enjoy the fruits of the even as planned which included his favorite cover band, a performance by members Omega Psi Phi and Q Dog-styled cakes for dessert. The reverend, instead, was in the hospital with a “minor medical setback” as Hoffler described it to rolling out.

Haynes wants to keep the momentum that Jackson has built, but also keep his message relevant to today’s issues in society, most notably the economic and opportunity disparities between Black and White Americans, as well as preventing the elimination of critical race theory in schools.

Haynes took the moment on stage to wish Jackson a happy birthday, as the iconic figure turned 82. He told rolling out he wants Jackson to continue to prioritize his health so he can serve society to the best of his abilities, as he’s done for the majority of his life.