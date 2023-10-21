Mo’Nique says her husband is “raising her.”

Award-winning actress and comedian, Mo’Nique, recently caused another stir on social media when she revealed an intimate aspect of her relationship with her husband. During a podcast appearance with Je’Niece McCullough, who is the daughter of the late comedian Bernie Mac, Mo’Nique shared why she calls her husband Sidney Hicks, “Daddy.”

This was not the first time the actress had made this statement, but this time she gave the nickname new meaning.

Mo’Nique explained on the platform “Bernie’s Daughter Podcast ” that her husband plays multiple roles in her life. He is not only her spouse but also her best friend and brother figure. She described how he has been instrumental in her personal growth and development.

‘My husband, my best friend, my brother. He’s had all these hats,” Mo’Nique shared. “A lot of Black women would say, ‘Why do you call him Daddy?’ [and I tell them], ‘Because he’s raising me. He’s raising me.”

#Monique says she calls husband Sidney “daddy” because he’s “raising” her pic.twitter.com/De7dxPeqcF — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) October 21, 2023

The term “daddy” is known to have different meanings for certain individuals. In some ways, it can be associated with romantic partners.

While some social media users understood and supported her choice of nickname, others expressed concerns. They questioned the idea of a husband “raising” his wife and suggested it may indicate underlying issues. Ultimately, the choice of nickname and the dynamic of their relationship is deeply personal and unique to Mo’Nique and Sidney Hicks.

Critics chimed off on social media.

How many times Monique gonna say why she call this man daddy, just call your husband what you want bc that explanation will never not be cringey — Khadijah (@Khadijah9310) October 21, 2023

This lady Monique said “I call my husband daddy because he’s raising me” lmao my man would pay money to hear me say those words. Now matured me into a woman from a young lady, yes. But ain’t no man that I’m also teaching life lessons too, raising me. lol — Famber. (@Amber_Blanco_) October 20, 2023