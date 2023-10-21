Hip-hop artist NLE Choppa is missing, according to his mother and his manager.

Angela Potts, the mother and manager of rapper NLE Choppa, are seeking the public’s assistance in locating her son. Potts posted her concerns on Instagram revealing that her son was planning to move back to his hometown of Cottonwood located in Memphis, which she did not approve of.

NLE CHOPPA is Missing???? I hope this ain’t true fr….🙏💯 praying for a safe return pic.twitter.com/PtaFpFQii4 — Lil Rico ⑨ (@IAmLilRico) October 21, 2023

She expressed worry that something may have happened to him, as it is unusual for them to go without communication for an extended period. Potts requested prayers for her son’s well-being and expressed her hope that God would guide him in whatever he was working on. She further urged anyone who heard from the young rapper to contact her immediately.

Known for his songs “Shotta Flow” and “Camelot,” the 20-year-old rapper recently performed live at The Kickback Concert Experience in Atlanta on Oct. 12.

In other news, according to HipHopDX, NLE Choppa is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit from West Coast rapper Rodney Oliver, also known as Rodney O.

Court documents obtained by Music Business Worldwide state that Oliver alleges NLE Choppa used parts of his 1988 song “Everlasting Bass” without permission or compensation in his 2022 single “Who T- Up In My Trap.” The lawsuit also names Project Pat, Juicy J, DJ Paul and Sony Music as defendants.

NLE Choppa hit with lawsuit for alleged copyright infringement over … – Music Business Worldwide https://t.co/9dMJQwYIKx — patesalo (@patesalo_e) October 5, 2023

Oliver claims that the defendants have profited from the infringement and he is seeking confiscation of their profits. The exact amount of damages is not specified, but Oliver has demanded a jury trial, HipHopDX reports.

As of now, none of the defendants have responded to the complaint.