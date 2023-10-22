Diddy makes good on his million-dollar promise to Howard University

Back in 2022, at the BET Awards, Diddy made a public promise to donate $1 million to storied HBCU, Howard University.

Though it took a little time, just over a year later, it seems the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul has finally made good on his promise as of Friday, Oct. 20.

Howard’s official newspaper, The Hilltop, confirmed the completion of Diddy’s hefty donation.

“Mr. Combs has fully honored every public pledge of support he has made to Howard University. This includes both public pledges to donate to Howard University, each for $1 million,” said David P. Bennett, Howard University’s Development and Alumni Relations senior vice president.

Bennett also verified that Diddy was instrumental in spearheading other “philanthropic efforts” for the university as well.

“In addition to his public pledges, Mr. Combs has also supported Howard University and our students in many private ways”, he continued. “This includes through contributions, internships and hiring many Howard alumni at Combs Global.”

This isn’t the first time Diddy has pledged and donated money to the school.

In 2016, while on the Bad Boy Reunion tour, Diddy told the packed house at Washington D.C.’S Verizon Center that he would donate a million dollars to Howard’s School of Business to roll out the Sean Combs Scholarship Fund.

Combs, of course, famously attended the school in the early 90s where he earned a reputation for his blowout parties prior to starting his Bad Boy empire. Though he didn’t stick around long enough to earn his degree, the school did bestow upon him an honorary doctorate in 2014.

“I was blessed to receive a great education from Howard University – one of the best schools in the world – and it helped to fuel my success in business and life,” Combs said via a statement at the time. “This scholarship will make it possible for the next generation of leaders to pursue their dreams and achieve greatness. When I delivered the commencement address at Howard, I asked the students, ‘Do you know how powerful you are?’ I know that Howard students are intelligent, talented, passionate, and their hard work will shape the future.”