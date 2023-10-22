7 simple and effective dietary changes to make after a cancer diagnosis

Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be a life-altering moment, but it’s important to remember that you have the power to make positive changes in your life, starting with your diet. While no diet can cure cancer, adopting a cancer-conscious approach to your nutrition can play a significant role in supporting your overall health and well-being. Here are seven practical ways to change your diet if you’ve been diagnosed with cancer.

Consult with a Registered Dietitian

The journey towards adapting your diet to a cancer diagnosis begins with expert guidance. A registered dietitian with experience in oncology nutrition can be an invaluable resource. They can tailor a nutrition plan to your specific needs, taking into account the type of cancer you have, your treatment plan, and any dietary restrictions you may have.

A dietitian can also help you manage common side effects of cancer treatment, such as nausea, loss of appetite, and taste changes. Their expertise can ensure you are getting the right nutrients to support your immune system and energy levels during this challenging time.

Prioritize Nutrient-Dense Foods

Nutrient-dense foods are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can support your body’s natural defenses. Fruits and vegetables should be at the core of your diet. Aim for a rainbow of colors on your plate, as different colors often indicate different beneficial nutrients.

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and kale contain compounds that may help protect against cancer. Berries are rich in antioxidants, which can help fight off free radicals that may contribute to cancer development. Including a variety of these foods in your diet can provide your body with the tools it needs to battle cancer.

Choose Lean Protein Sources

Protein is essential for repairing tissues, supporting your immune system, and maintaining muscle mass during cancer treatment. Opt for lean protein sources such as poultry, fish, beans, and tofu. Reducing your consumption of processed and red meats can help lower the risk of certain types of cancer.

It’s also important to stay hydrated, as dehydration can worsen side effects of treatment like fatigue and constipation. Drinking water and incorporating hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumbers, and soups into your diet can help maintain your fluid balance.

Focus on Whole Grains

Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat pasta provide essential fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They can help regulate blood sugar levels and support digestive health. Avoid or limit refined grains like white bread and sugary cereals, as they can lead to spikes in blood sugar and inflammation, which are not ideal during cancer treatment.

Manage Your Portions

During cancer treatment, your appetite and dietary preferences may change. Some individuals experience a decrease in appetite, while others may have increased cravings. Regardless of the situation, it’s crucial to pay attention to portion sizes. Eating smaller, more frequent meals can help you maintain a steady intake of nutrients.

Limit Sugar and Processed Foods

Sugar consumption has been linked to increased inflammation and may fuel cancer growth. Reducing your intake of sugary snacks, sweetened beverages, and processed foods can be beneficial. Instead, satisfy your sweet tooth with natural sources of sweetness like fruits.

Processed foods often contain high levels of sodium, preservatives, and unhealthy fats. Opting for whole, unprocessed foods is a healthier choice. If you need to enhance the flavor of your dishes, consider using herbs, spices, and lemon juice instead of excess salt.

Stay Mindful of Alcohol Consumption

Alcohol consumption has been associated with an increased risk of certain cancers, including breast and liver cancer. If you choose to consume alcohol, do so in moderation, if at all. Consult with your healthcare team to determine the safest approach regarding alcohol consumption during your treatment.

While changing your diet won’t cure cancer, it can positively impact your overall health and enhance your body’s ability to cope with the challenges of cancer treatment. Consult with a registered dietitian, prioritize nutrient-dense foods, and make mindful choices about protein sources, grains, and portion sizes. Additionally, reducing sugar, processed foods, and alcohol can support your well-being throughout your cancer journey.

Remember that everyone’s needs are unique, and your dietary plan should be tailored to your specific situation. By taking these steps to transform your diet, you’re taking a proactive approach to your health and well-being during a challenging time.

