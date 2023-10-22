Issa Rae’s hit show is back

After a lengthy delay due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Issa Rae’s hit series, “Rap Sh!t,” is finally back on the air.

The recently released trailer for season two of the show finds main characters Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) on tour and dealing with a whirlwind of problems, both new and old, as they continue on their quest for success in the rap game.

Loosely based on the real life journey of the City Girls, with both JT and Young Miami serving as executive producers, “Rap Sh!t” follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group. In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.

The series also stars Jonica Booth, RJ Cyler and Daniel Augustin, and is also co-executive produced by Syretta Singleton, who also serves as showrunner, HooRae’s Jax Clark, Montrel McKay, and Sara Rastogi, along with Quality Control Films’ Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas.

Season 2 of “Rap Sh!t” will kick off with two episodes being released on Nov. 9 and additional episodes dropping weekly until the season finale on Dec. 21.

See the trailer below.