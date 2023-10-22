As “cuffing season” comes to a close, love seems to be heating up the city.

Atlanta’s most dynamic singles came together at Monticello this past Saturday for radio and TV personality, Jazzy McBee’s event. McBee’s “Singles Mingles Mixer” was sponsored by Jack Daniels and encouraged connections to a backdrop of good music.

“The Haves and the Have Nots” actor, Tyler Leplay, graced the event and shared tools for maintaining successful partnerships with the media. He also expressed the love he has in his relationship with “P-Valley” actress Miracle Watts, and how he keeps his woman happy.

In addition, the”Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” reality star and rapper, Amy Luciano, took the stage with her powerful voice, delivering an exciting performance for fans throughout the night.

Living up to the event’s name, attendees didn’t hesitate to strike up conversations and forge connections. The atmosphere was charged with the promise of new beginnings.

Notably, the historic Monticello venue also brought out special guests such as South Fulton mayor, Khalid Kamau; Santana Raymond from The Central Park 5; and influencers Big Sexyy and Chris Williams from “Married at First Sight.” Each personality brought another layer of thrill to the evening.

Overall, McBee’s goal for the event was to celebrate life, love and show the power of bringing people together.