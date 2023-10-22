Memphis, Tennessee, rapper NLE Choppa has been found.

On Friday, Oct. 20, the mother and manager of rapper NLE Choppa, Angela Potts, posted on Instagram that she was worried after not being in contact with her son for several hours. Saturday morning, she provided an update on her Facebook page, assuring everyone that her son was safe.

NLE Choppa's mom confirms that he's alright. She claims he just needed a minute. pic.twitter.com/5fFjk1EMcI — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 21, 2023

She began her post by expressing gratitude for the prayers and support received during this time of concern.

“Choppa’s ok,” Potts stated. “He just needed a minute but didn’t communicate it to his loved ones.”

She further clarified that her intention was never to cause alarm with her initial post, nor did she anticipate that people would assume he was missing. She explained that the challenges of being the mother of a celebrity can sometimes be overwhelming.

The post concluded with her appreciation for the understanding and support shown by those who reached out during this period of uncertainty. The update from NLE Choppa’s mother quickly brought relief to fans and loved ones who were worried about his well-being.

While the specifics of his situation remain undisclosed, it is reassuring for the hip-hop community to know that he is safe and taking the time he needs.