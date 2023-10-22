“Lol the storm coming. I’m about to turn in this last album before I 100 percent own all my music catalog,” he shared. “Just built my own $2M facility and started my own recording, marketing distribution, media, and film company. All under one umbrella, Moon Boy University. So y’all [know] the storm coming.”

“The fake news, the slander … I’ma keep going towards the end goal,” he continued. “I got bigger goals than music. Music was just my first step. I only did it to cope with my emotions. $100M in the next five years! Doing something more important than myself. The plan unfolding. I did everything I said I would. One of the few that ain’t cap [about nothing].

“I’m off this internet thing but I will take the time to tell all my ladies that may be a fan of Bleu, I cherish women and I’m completely innocent. Just [know] this about to be one of toughest times to be a fan of mine because I’m about to go into another bracket as an owner and entrepreneur and people hate and you [know] they hate that.”

Time will tell what is and what isn’t fake news, but the charges filed against him last Sunday, Oct. 15 are very real.