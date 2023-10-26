Cleo Sol gives us the healing we needed

With so much going on in the world, sometimes you need reassurance that everything will be fine. In 2023, Cleo Sol has done precisely that—twice.

In September, Sol released Heaven on Sept. 15 and Gold on Sept. 29. Both projects are filled with positive affirmations and encouragement to get you through your most overwhelming and frustrating days on Earth. The projects featured the help of UK instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter Inflo, who also worked on UK rapper Little Simz‘s dynamic NO THANK YOU album in December 2022.

Heaven began with “Self,” where Sol sings a gentle reminder to be kind to yourself first and embrace yourself.

“Now I know I can change the world without changing myself.”

The English artist, whose father is from Jamaica, also had songs like “Go Baby,” where she encourages listeners to keep pressing through the hardships of life, and “Miss Romantic,” where she points out a lot of people look for love in the wrong places; and “Golden Child,” a song she teased months before its release, a rhythmic jam reminding listeners they are unique beings.

Gold was Sol’s letter to God–an album full of gratitude and reminders to listeners that they’re not alone and not to give up in life. The project features layers of choirs backing her up with stacked vocals.

Before releasing both albums, the low-key Sol, who rarely posts on social media outside of promotion, posted a selfie of her in a chef’s hat with the caption, “Chef’s Timing.” One month later, and it’s confirmed: the chef did indeed deliver—twice.