Quinting S. Lacewell Jr., government relations professional

Quinting S. Lacewell Jr. is an experienced communication and branding professional specializing in strategic planning, brand strategies, crisis communications, and intergovernmental affairs. His official title is Senior Associate Director of the Office of Federal and Regional Affairs for the Executive Office of Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser. His legislative portfolio includes issues affecting citizens in housing and urban affairs, transportation, energy, homeland security, the Office of the Vice-President, the Democratic Governors Association, and the African American Mayors Association.

A native of Newark, N.J., he has served in the administration of three leading Democratic mayors—former Mayors Kasim Reed and Keisha Lance Bottoms, both of Atlanta and currently Mayor Bowser. He also served as the Deputy Communications Director for the Grand Opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, where he managed public relations strategy and all press logistics for the Grand Opening.

Lacewell was honored at Clark Atlanta University’s second annual 40 Under 40 Young Alumni Achievement Awards.

Briefly describe what you do and the area you work in.

I am a government relations professional. It is my job to manage external and internal relationships to engage with federal and regional governments and organizations in order to advance the priorities for the people of the District of Columbia.

What did your career path look like?

It was my father’s dream that I would become the mayor of my hometown. With that in mind, my first job when I was 16 was working for the Chief Judge for the Newark Municipal Courts, which was my start in public service. After college, I worked on several local political campaigns throughout Atlanta and eventually landed in the administration of Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, which opened the floodgates for every professional opportunity afterward.

What has been your biggest career high and your biggest career low?

My biggest career high is currently seeing the intersection of my professional career in government relations colliding with ministry at Community of Hope AME Church. It’s a major blessing to provide both government resources and spiritual resources to advance the Kingdom of God while providing service and advocacy for our own communities. My biggest career low was having a candidate that did not win their race and wondering what was next.

What other role models do you look up to in different industries?

Steph Curry for his persistence amid being highly underrated, Michael B. Jordan for overcoming the odds of our hometown and making Newark proud as a positive figure when the city is often affiliated with such a negative connotation, and Future for his upward mobility. Seeing his evolution and grit from my time living in Atlanta has been awe-inspiring.

Why is lifelong learning important to you?

Because as I learned in high school, “Youth ages, immaturity is outgrown, ignorance can be educated, and drunkenness sobered, but stupidity lasts forever.”

What advice would you give someone who wants to follow in your footsteps career-wise?

Never settle for anything less than your dreams. Even when it looks like it’s not attainable, never give up because your gifts will make room for you.