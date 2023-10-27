Prepare to sport striking curls and attention-grabbing hairstyles on campus. This homecoming season, top hair care brand African Pride is heading to an HBCU near you.

In collaboration with the multicultural college marketing firm, Impressions of Beauty, the brand plans to engage students with a unique blend of interaction and hair education. This will be achieved through on-campus events featuring their award-winning hair products. Their next stop is on Oct. 27, at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

To add to the homecoming fun, rolling out content producer Chelsea Alexandra achieved a protective style above for college students on the go. The beauty review provides a summary of some of the most popular products from African Pride’s Black Castor and Olive Miracle collections.

The products reviewed include African Pride’s Olive Miracle 7-in-1 moisture restore curl refresher, Olive Miracle foam setting mousse, Black Castor Miracle extra hold gel and its Black Castor Miracle hair & scalp sealing oil.

The brand, known for its intense moisture and shine, focuses on repairing damage, soothing irritated scalps and stimulating hair growth.

Check out some TikTok content creators below who used the same products to achieve their own protective styles.

African Pride Olive Miracle 7-in-1 Moisture Restore Curl Refresher

@_harrisjanae_ Have you tried boho braids on your natural hair yet? I’m glad I finally did! 🙌🏾Thanks to @myafricanpride I was able to rock this cute protective style which is great for this fall season!🍁 Products used: 🍁Moisture Miracle Gel N Cream. 🍁Moisture Miracle Curl Mousse. 🍁Olive Miracle Curl Refresher Spray. 🍁Moisture Miracle Lay & Stay Wax. 🍁Olive Miracle Braid Sheen Spray Check out @myafricanpride to achieve your boho braid look or any protective style using their styling products!🤗👀🥰 #sponsored #myafricanpride #moisturemiracle #olivemiracle #blackcastormiracle #bohobraids #protectivestyles ♬ original sound – HarrisJanae

African Pride Olive Miracle Foam Setting Mousse

African Pride Black Castor Miracle Extra Hold Gel

@myafricanpride Extra Juicy Twist anyone? 💦Our curlfriend @BushBaby Amy has all the deets on how to do two strand twist. @amazon #myafricanpride ♬ original sound – African Pride

African Pride Black Castor Miracle Hair & Scalp Sealing Oil