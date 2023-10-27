DJ Big Spin has gone from doing house parties to taking over the HBCU culture with his mixing skills. Spin has also worked with some of Memphis’ most prominent artists, including Jayfizzle from Paper Route Empire.

Spin spoke with rolling out about his career, what makes a good DJ, and his experience at HBCUs.

What was your first experience deejaying?

My first-ever gig was at a pool party. I was really young, probably around 12 or 13 years old. Me and my homeboy were kind of [famous] around that time. All of us played sports, and we knew a lot of people, so we were like, “Let’s start throwing parties.” Then my friend had a pool, so we decided to pop it off with a pool party, and the next thing you know, we’ve been up ever since. I started doing skating rinks and a lot of different events.

When did you know that you could make this [into] a career?

Once I got into college. I was doing it in high school, but once I got to college, I realized it. When you first start college, you don’t have a lot of money, and you don’t have anything going on. I told myself I had to figure it out because I did not want a job. I [said to] myself that I would start throwing parties, build my brand to the point where I can’t build it anymore, and [keep] on going no matter what’s [happening]. I started throwing parties when I was in Arkansas, and then I took over as an HBCU DJ. I kept moving, and I started hopping to other colleges until, eventually, I went on tour.

What do you think makes a good DJ?

It’s different now, just because [you] don’t have to scratch and do all the extra stuff. You can build up your brand to the point where politics kick in, and you start making more money because you live in Atlanta, and that’s the vibe they’re looking for. They look for who can sell the most tables, [and] what can you do for them? As long as you can DJ a little bit and you have a big name, you’re good. But I come from [the belief that] you have to learn to blend and scratch, which is considered the real culture of DJs, and a lot of people can’t do that.

How has it been working with Paper Route Empire?

It’s a blessing because this game is cutthroat, and they’re like a family. That’s a real family. They walk within themselves, and they don’t care about anybody else. It’s them against the world, and that’s a good family because that’s how me and my friends are in Atlanta. We don’t let anybody in. I can call them at any time, and they’re going to answer.