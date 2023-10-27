Cardi B may forgive Tasha K, but rapper’s fans are outraged

Many fans of Cardi B are outraged that the rapper has even considered forgiving Tasha K after the gossiper slandered her on the “UnWineWithTashaK” podcast.

This comes after Tasha K reportedly reached out to Cardi B after she indicated she was having suicidal thoughts after fans trashed clips from her upcoming album.

Tasha, in turn, said she has also been burdened with the dark spirits of “depression” and “suicide” during a tear-filled episode of her Instagram show.

Cardi B then turned to Twitter Spaces to let fans know that she was feeling “sympathetic” toward someone which could anger her friends and family. Most took that as Cardi’s heart softening toward Tasha K.

Speculation about the possible thawing of icy relations between Cardi and Tasha began heating up on social media on Thursday, Oct. 26.

True or not, this would not be a popular outcome among Cardi supporters who want the “Bodak Yellow” rapper to keep her foot on Tasha K’s neck until she crumbles financially.

One person on Instagram was blunt. “TASHA K IS A AN ACTRESSS!!!!! @iamcardib get your money! She used your moment of insecurity to capitalize and you’re falling for it…..”

Another supporter implores Cardi to pay attention to Tasha’s alleged games. “Don’t fall for it… Im telling you 😂😂😂😂 forgive and give me my money. I wouldn’t trust no one who says character like that 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂.”

A third commenter added, “She such a libra! We be feeling so bad for ppl who dnt even deserve it.”

Contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline if you or someone you know needs help.