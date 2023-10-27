proclivity

Chris Brown sued for alleged assault in London nightclub

Another day, another lawsuit for the R&B star
Chris Brown
Chris Brown (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Chris Brown officially has another lawsuit on his hands.

The “No Guidance” singer has been sued by the London producer who accused Brown of assaulting him with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 back in February in a London nightclub while in town on the U.K. leg of his Under the Influence tour.
Brown’s accuser, Abe Diaw, says he had to go to the hospital after his run-in with the singer at TAPE nightclub left him with cuts on his face and head as well as torn ligaments in his leg. According to Diaw’s lawsuit, Brown pummeled him in the head with “crushing blows” before rendering him unconscious. Diaw says his unconsciousness didn’t stop Brown’s attack and he claims that Brown continued to stomp on him as lay helplessly passed out on the floor of the nightclub.
Diaw, who claims to have been friends with Brown for almost a decade, says he was completely caught off guard as he thought Brown was walking up to hug and greet him in the club when Brown instead allegedly hit him with the tequila bottle three times to begin the attack. Diaw believes his injuries may be permanent and says he is suffering from severe trauma and emotional distress in relation to the incident.

“He hit me over the head two or three times,” Diaw said of the incident that was reportedly captured by surveillance cameras in the nightclub. “My knee collapsed as well. He’s making out it [as if it] was one of his entourage [that did it] but it was him.


Brown was not arrested for the alleged incident and continued on with his tour. His reps originally planned for him to go to the London police station for questioning when his tour wrapped at the end of March but instead he left the country and returned to America.

Diaw is suing Brown for damages.


This lawsuit is the latest in a long line of troubles for the Virginia-born singer as he is currently facing additional lawsuits from two former housekeepers who claim Brown’s dogs attacked them, and a lawsuit from California’s City National Bank who claim Brown owes more than $2 million in relation to a loan the singer took out to purchase two Popeyes locations.

