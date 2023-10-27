Chris Brown sued for alleged assault in London nightclub

Chris Brown officially has another lawsuit on his hands.

The “No Guidance” singer has been sued by the London producer who accused Brown of assaulting him with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 back in February in a London nightclub while in town on the U.K. leg of his Under the Influence tour.

Brown’s accuser, Abe Diaw, says he had to go to the hospital after his run-in with the singer at TAPE nightclub left him with cuts on his face and head as well as torn ligaments in his leg. According to Diaw’s lawsuit, Brown pummeled him in the head with “crushing blows” before rendering him unconscious. Diaw says his unconsciousness didn’t stop Brown’s attack and he claims that Brown continued to stomp on him as lay helplessly passed out on the floor of the nightclub.

Diaw, who claims to have been friends with Brown for almost a decade, says he was completely caught off guard as he thought Brown was walking up to hug and greet him in the club when Brown instead allegedly hit him with the tequila bottle three times to begin the attack. Diaw believes his injuries may be permanent and says he is suffering from severe trauma and emotional distress in relation to the incident.