Chris Brown sued for alleged assault in London nightclub

Chris Brown officially has another lawsuit on his hands.
“He hit me over the head two or three times,” Diaw said of the incident that was reportedly captured by surveillance cameras in the nightclub. “My knee collapsed as well. He’s making out it [as if it] was one of his entourage [that did it] but it was him.
Brown was not arrested for the alleged incident and continued on with his tour. His reps originally planned for him to go to the London police station for questioning when his tour wrapped at the end of March but instead he left the country and returned to America.
Diaw is suing Brown for damages.
This lawsuit is the latest in a long line of troubles for the Virginia-born singer as he is currently facing additional lawsuits from two former housekeepers who claim Brown’s dogs attacked them, and a lawsuit from California’s City National Bank who claim Brown owes more than $2 million in relation to a loan the singer took out to purchase two Popeyes locations.