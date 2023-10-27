Just a month ago today, Damian Lillard was traded in a three-team blockbuster deal that sent him to the Milwaukee Bucks. On Oct. 26, Lillard played his first regular season game for the Bucks and left no doubt that this could be the best team in the league.

A team that already has two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly couldn’t need any more help, but the addition of Lillard increases their championship odds more than ever before.

In a matchup against the reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, Lillard finished the game with 39 points and led the Bucks to a 118-117 win. Just like he used to do in Portland, Oregon, Lillard hit a big three to increase the Bucks’ lead in the final minutes of the game.

DAMIAN LILLARD AS ADVERTISED. pic.twitter.com/NuqdzO4dzm — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 27, 2023

Lillard brings a dynamic to the Bucks that they’ve never had in the Antetokounmpo era, which is a point guard that can take over the game at any time. This relieves pressure from Antetokounmpo but also opens up more opportunities for him to get easy points with the opposing team trying to stop Lillard.

NBA title odds entering 2023-24 opening night, per @FDSportsbook: pic.twitter.com/P9zA8NEdQy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 24, 2023

Not to mention, Khris Middleton is also someone to account for, but the Bucks are slowly acclimating him back to full speed after having knee surgery in the offseason. Once this team is fully healthy, they could give the rest of the league a run for their money.

The Bucks have the best title odds in the NBA, and after watching their first game of the season, there would be no surprise if they’re hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy in June 2024.