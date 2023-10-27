Dr. LaMario Primas, educator and finance administrator

Dr. LaMario Primas was born and raised in Milledgeville, Ga. He has a sincere passion for higher education, student service, and the community. Dr. Primas currently serves as the Associate Vice President of Student Financial Services at Morehouse College, where he oversees the administration of all federal and state aid programs, including institutional scholarships estimated at over $148 Million and the Office of Student Accounts. In addition to administering aid to eligible students, Dr. Primas and his team successfully strengthened the fiscal stability of Morehouse College by reducing institutional accounts receivables by 85% and awarded over 80% of all available institutional scholarships to eligible students within one year.

Dr. Primas is a proud graduate of Clark Atlanta University, where he earned a Doctorate in Higher Education Leadership. Dr. Primas’ drive and passion are refueled each year during commencement exercises as they continue to reignite the torch of student service. He is also a United States Navy Veteran and an active member of John Wesley Lodge No. 161, Prince Hall Affiliated Masons, and Nabbar Temple No. 128, Prince Hall Affiliated Shriners. Outside of education and community service, Dr. Primas enjoys spending time with his wife, Chenoa Primas, his 2-year-old daughter, Chloe Marie Primas, family, and friends.

Dr. Primas was honored at CAU’s second annual 40 Under 40 Young Alumni Achievement Awards.

Briefly describe what you do and the area you work in.

As Associate Vice President of Student Financial Services at Morehouse College, I oversee the Office of Financial Aid & Student Accounts. Within this role, my goal is to ensure that all eligible students are offered Financial Aid award packages and other financial plan options to meet their educational needs.

What has been your biggest career high and your biggest career low?

The biggest career high was being offered the opportunity to present at a Learning, Leading, and Leveraging Resilience in Technical Education conference. This opportunity allowed me to showcase my talents and share data trends as well as system and software implementations that could be pivotal in the successful streamlining of campus operations. The biggest career low was experiencing [a situation] where my skillsets and talents no longer aligned with an organization. This growth opportunity allowed me to evaluate how fit plays a vital role within organizations and leadership opportunities.

What is the biggest lesson you have learned in your career?

The biggest lesson that I’ve learned in my career is [to] give myself grace to continuously learn and to fail forward.

What new technology are you using in your business?

Using AI has become one of the newest adoptions as it has afforded [us] the ability to service students outside of the normal business hours of operations. The addition to this new customer service component has yielded positive results for students and families who may need assistance with some of the most frequently asked questions.

What advice would you give someone who wants to follow in your footsteps career-wise?

Develop a passion for serving others, don’t be afraid to take chances, and remain current on industry trends.