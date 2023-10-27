Samyr Laine is a partner with Freedom Trail Capital, a company that helps launch, manage, and scale billion-dollar businesses and brands. With Laine’s background as an operator and investor, he can provide assistance to many people looking to build their companies and create generational wealth for their families.

Laine spoke with rolling out about his background, a founder’s pitch deck, and why Black funders should be creative.

Why should Black funders be creative?

It’s important for us to be creative and be in the marketplace in order for us to be able to generate generational wealth within our community. A lot of what people don’t realize is Black entrepreneurs and diverse company founders aren’t being funded, and a lot of that has to do with the fact that there aren’t Black funders writing checks. People nowadays believe that tech and entrepreneurship are a big way to create wealth, but sometimes in order to build those companies, you need people to invest in their companies, but you also need people who look like you to invest in companies as well.

Tell us about your background.

I’m an operator-turned-investor, so for me, understanding that funding businesses and funding Black businesses was a calling for me because I’ve been a part of building them, so I understand sometimes [being] cash-strapped [and] looking for funding. … I know about when you enter rooms with people writing checks who don’t look like you, and you already have the cards stacked against you, and also when you’re strapped for cash, so you need an investor that understands where you’re coming from that understands what you’re up against as a Black entrepreneur. That makes a difference. I’ve built a few brands and a few companies as well, so as an operator-turned-investor, not only do I understand what questions to ask, but I do understand what entrepreneurs and founders are going through in building their companies.

What should a founder’s pitch deck look like?

First, what the team looks like, what their background is, and how it’s relevant to what they’re building. A lot of times, you’ll get a pitch deck that has a team, but you don’t understand why this team [was] brought together to build this particular thing. Second, I like to know what the funds are going to be used for and understand if they’re able to get through the round and raise the funds that they’re looking to raise, how will not only [the funds] be used but how will that utilization impact the growth of the business. The last thing I like to know is what’s coming in the future when it comes to innovation, new products, or anything that the company has in the future that they’re planning to build or release or have on store shelves.