Jewel Walker, entrepreneur

Jewel Walker, vice president of Partnerships & Programming at Smart City Expo USA, is a dynamic leader driving innovation in sustainable and equitable 21st-century communities. She unites global leaders and experts, harnessing the $1.6 trillion smart city marketplace. Her skills in project management, branding, marketing, and event execution position her at the forefront of change. As an Atlanta Ecosystem Builder Fellow at Goodie Nation, Jewel fosters an inclusive entrepreneurial community by forging strong relationships with founders, investors, and partners.

Previously, she founded Cadencey, an agency specializing in venture capital funds, tech-enabled companies, and lifestyle brands. Jewel is also the Executive Director of Atlanta Startup Battle, organizing a $100,000 pitch competition for startups, known for her exceptional partnership-building and brand-management skills.

Walker was honored at Clark Atlanta University’s second annual 40 Under 40 Young Alumni Achievement Awards.

Briefly describe what you do and the area you work in.

I am the founder of Cadencey, a consulting company that has evolved from its origins as a marketing agency. My work now is in a wide range of areas, including [helping] organize nationwide conferences for equitable, sustainable cities as the VP of Programming and Partnerships for Smart City Expo USA. Additionally, I also serve as an Ecosystem Builder for a nonprofit called Goodie Nation, dedicated to supporting tech entrepreneurs, and hold the position of Executive Director for an Atlanta startup competition.

What has been your biggest career high and your biggest career low?

One of the absolute high points in my career was when I had the privilege to lead the organization of the Atlanta Startup Battle, a groundbreaking startup competition held in the beautiful St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. It was a [really] powerful experience, not just because of the event’s success but also because it was a chance to introduce something entirely new to a fresh location. Seeing the positive impact it had on the local community, especially those who’d never experienced such an event, was incredibly rewarding. My career low came right after graduating. I had a bit of a shock. I’d expected to start a consulting job, but instead, I found myself working as a waitress. It was a humbling experience, and I’ll be honest, it was tough to digest after years of hard work in college. However, it taught me some valuable lessons in resilience and adaptability, and those have turned out to be pretty important throughout my professional journey.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

Hands down, my daughter and the unwavering support from my mom and partner.

What other role models do you look up to in different industries and why?

I’m deeply drawn to the stories of individuals who have risen from humble beginnings to achieve remarkable success. My role models are Oprah, Tyler Perry, Michael Jordan, and Jay-Z.

If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be?

I would grant access to the most basic human rights, such as quality education, and free healthcare.