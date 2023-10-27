Keion Jackson, TV writer

Keion Jackson is an Emmy-nominated TV Writer. He is a co-executive producer and the senior story editor of a Netflix series scheduled to premiere in 2024. His writing credits include series such as “Sesame Street” and “Karma’s World,” created by Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. The proud Port Allen, La., native started writing early. He attended Clark Atlanta University, where he received a degree in Mass Media Arts with a concentration in Television and Film Production. Keion has authored several books and also writes for the theater.

Jackson was honored at CAU’s second annual 40 Under 40 Young Alumni Achievement Awards.

Briefly describe what you do and the area you work in.

I write and [edit] scripts for TV shows.

What did your career path look like?

I was a greeting card writer. It was wonderful. But I wanted to follow my original dream of being a storyteller. At night, I wrote stage plays, TV pilots, and movie scripts. It was a long, tiring, sometimes painful road. But eventually, I was selected for a diversity writing program, and things started to pop! When I look back, though, nothing was wasted. During the exhaustion, hurt, and heartbreak, I was learning. I was growing.

What does a typical day look like for you?

I start my morning with three cups of coffee. No, that’s not too much coffee. I asked the Internet, and it said I’m fine. The rest of my day varies depending on what stage of production we’re in. If we’re scripting, I meet with the other writers, talk [about the] story, and separate to write individual episodes. Sometimes, production meetings are sprinkled throughout the day. But most of my day is spent writing and/or editing scripts.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

Buckle up — I’m about to get lofty! Story serves many purposes in our lives. It entertains, it educates, it inspires. It helps us see one another more clearly. It encourages empathy. I love creating work that, hopefully, serves those purposes in people’s lives.

What new technology are you using in your business?

One of my favorite things about being a writer is how low-tech it can be. Sometimes I write on my laptop. Sometimes I write in a notebook. Sometimes I write on a napkin.

Describe how you set goals and evaluate your success.

As a writer, there are days when you set out to write five pages, but you only end up writing three. I’ve learned to celebrate those three pages and keep it moving.

If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be?

I hope kindness comes back in style. From what I hear, overalls are making a comeback. Nothing against overalls, but if we can bring back overalls, surely we can bring back kindness. Priorities, people!

What advice would you give someone who wants to follow in your footsteps career-wise?

Write, write, write. And in those moments when you want to give up, remember that there is somebody, somewhere, who needs to hear what you have to say.