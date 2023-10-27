Neighborhood Vitality Index Survey of Detroit Residents Winding Down

Detroit, MI: Community Development Advocates of Detroit (CDAD) announces that the survey of resident perceptions of city neighborhoods will close on October 31, 2023.

CDAD, in partnership with JFM Consulting Group and Data Driven Detroit (D3), has launched the Neighborhood Vitality Index (NVI) survey of Detroit residents. The NVI is a tool designed to measure progress and advocate for resources in Detroit neighborhoods.

The NVI survey is open to all Detroit residents ages 18 and older, and those who respond to the survey will receive a $25 gift card (limit one gift card per resident). Community development organizations, foundations, and city government will compile and use responses to inform decisions that will help Detroit become a city of strong, vital neighborhoods.

Erica Raleigh, Co-Executive Director, Data Driven Detroit states, “The NVI was developed as a city-wide survey, with input from community-based organizations, residents and others. It’s a big step toward a better future for Detroit’s communities, and we hope that all Detroit residents will join us in making Detroit a city of strong, vital neighborhoods.”

The NVI survey will close on October 31, 2023, so Detroit residents are encouraged to participate and make their voices heard. Once the survey information has been collected, residents will be invited to view the results. To learn more about the Neighborhood Vitality Index, visit https://nvidetroit.org. For any questions or additional information, please contact jfmcg@jfmconsulting.net.

“The health of Detroit’s neighborhoods is critical to the success of the city as a whole,” said Madhavi Reddy, Executive Director of CDAD. “The Neighborhood Vitality Index, especially the input of residents through the NVI survey, will allow us to make collaborative, positive change at the neighborhood level across the city. It will give us information we need to help neighborhoods and residents thrive.”

About Community Development Advocates of Detroit (CDAD): For two decades, CDAD has been a driving force in developing Detroit neighborhoods. With a strong commitment to serving the community, CDAD advocates for public policies, engages with local residents, and implements neighborhood initiatives that foster equitable development. CDAD ensures that all Detroiters benefit from the organization’s efforts by building capacity and sharing knowledge.

About JFM Consulting Group Inc.: For over 20 years, JFM Consulting Group has been working in collaboration with philanthropic organizations, non-profits, and public sector agencies to find solutions to economic and social challenges. Their focus lies primarily in improving the quality of life for communities in urban and underserved areas. With a commitment to identifying innovative and effective approaches, JFM Consulting Group strives to enhance the impact of the non-profit, philanthropic, and public sectors.

About Data Driven Detroit (D3): The Detroit-based organization is dedicated to collaborating with the community to provide reliable information and analysis. With a unique approach to data, D3 can lead informed discussions about the current state of the community, distribute resources to neighborhoods, and positively impact all demographics. Their commitment to equitable public sector development has made them an asset to the Detroit community.