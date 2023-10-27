Tierra Whack readies new documentary, ‘Cypher’

Tierra Whack’s award-winning and heavily buzzed about documentary, Cypher, is finally ready for release.

A recent winner of the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival’s Founders Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature, Cypher gives viewers a peek into the makings of the enigmatic rapper and follows her journey of ascending from Philadelphia’s rap scene to viral infamy and establishing herself as one of the more captivating rappers of the day.

“We’re starting to shoot and I’m so happy because we’re locked in finally, but you could die, I could die, and then we can’t shoot anymore,” Whack says to the camera at documentary’s open. “I think sometimes I just can’t believe that this is all happening for me.”

As Cypher‘s logline notates, the documentary not only “chronicles the rapper’s rise to fame,” but also “delves into a series of increasingly unsettling events that swirl around Tierra and her team, leading Tierra to question whether being seen (or watched) is a desirable and unavoidable part of fame.”

“Tierra, do you really know where your thoughts come from?” a voice asks off-screen, while another adds “Systems of power don’t go away. They just evolve,” before the unsettling reality sets in that: “You never truly know who is watching you.”

Cypher is set to premiere on Hulu on Nov. 24.

Watch the full trailer below.