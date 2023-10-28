50 Cent teases fans with ‘Raising Kanan’ season 3 trailer

“Power” fans rejoice! Season 3 of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is on its way.

50 Cent recently shared the good news along with the action packed trailer on Instagram and added a little playful boasting as only he can do.

“So [shocked face emoji] I have the best tour and the best shows? How ya feel about it [Shrug emoji],” 50 wrote in reference to the show and his Final Lap tour that is still going strong in Europe at the moment.

The trailer finds Kanan (Mekhi Curtis) reveling in the street life that his mother warned him against as he looks to climb the ladder in the illicit business and claim the crown of hustlers in Queens. Meanwhile, the family is forced to regroup after the mob corners and attacks Lou Lou, Marvin and Raquel.

“They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all,” says the STARZ synopsis. “There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.”

Veteran actor Omar Epps returns as Det. Howard and television legend Tony Danza will join the cast as well playing Stefano Marchetti.

Season 3 of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is set to premiere on Dec. 1, 2023.

Check out the trailer below.