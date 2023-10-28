“This time I won’t let anybody stop my journey to happiness or being one of the greatest musicians. My last album will definitely help you remember who is the one [heart emoji] thank you again. The most attention I could get is by dropping music … I understand y’all don’t believe me but it starts with me 2 show you that I’m actually serious.

I’m very stressed out and done with so many voices controlling my life it’s like I never lived for me. I would give up all the money and perks that this comes with 2 live a perfectly normal life I’m okay with it … Why not stop now [?] Because business doesn’t work like that I have one more album 2 turn in, after that I finally can genuinely smile. I’ve been getting judged from day 1. I never respond 2 negativity.”

“I have a talent but I also have a heart and have been holding in a lot … I’m not as close to my family as I should be. My relationship isn’t in the best shape. I JUST WANNA BREATHE. Please don’t get me wrong I have a lot of supporters that love me and love what I do I’ve also changed many lives and every single one of y’all changed my life. I can never repay my fans for the blessing that you gave me. I’ve been distant from everyone lately even if they are standing right next to me.”

As cryptic as that drawn-out post may have sounded, it appears there may be hope for the couple as Uzi’s follow-up post was a picture of a sweet moment between the pair with Uzi kissing JT’s face that was captioned “Thank you for sticking by me knowing I’m a weirdo at heart.”