Following her 56-city Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé has unveiled the first of the fragrances from her Eau De Parfum line, CÉ NOIR. The announcement appeared on Instagram where the singer shared a glimpse of the perfume bottle, which is available for pre-order before its November shipping date.

Beyoncé Parfums presents CÉ NOIR. Pre-order now on http://parfum.beyonce.com for shipping in November and in time for the holidays.

The post featured a silhouette of the perfume bottle suspended in a dark, cloud-filled backdrop, reflecting an otherworldly aesthetic. The design created by Beyoncé herself, mirrors the futuristic style of her Renaissance tour outfits. The name CÉ NOIR, french for “this black,” embodies the singer’s knack for maintaining an air of mystery.

According to her official Parfum website, the fragrance boasts top notes of sweet clementine and the smoky scent of golden honey, a nod to Beyoncé’s fan base, known as the BeyHive. As the perfume settles, heart notes of light floral rose and jasmine sambac emerge. The base notes feature the warm scents of earthy Namibian myrrh and sensual golden amber, grounding the fragrance.

The 50mL bottle is currently priced at $160, but to sweeten the deal, a special gift with purchase is available while supplies last. Fans can also follow the Beyoncé Parfums Instagram account for updates on the beauty line.

The launch of CÉ NOIR marks the end of the singer’s silence since her world tour and the beginning of a new chapter in her career.

Check out some of the authentic reactions below from her loyal fan base.

Beyonce doing a whole influencer unboxing!!!! I'm here for it. Ce Noir by beyonce is giving very much warm seductive white floral vibes. I definitely predict a crowd pleasing DNA that will lean feminine. I would love to know who the master perfumer was behind the scent!