Doe Boy has seen the criticism and has responded. The 29-year-old Ohio native hopped on 9-year-old Lil RT’s viral “60 Miles” single. In the song, Lil RT, who’s from Atlanta according to Genius, raps about sex, guns and running from the police.

In the remix, Doe Boy does more of the same, with the stand-out line of the verse referring to how he only hopped on the song because he has a gun as big as “this f—ing child.”

“You’re going to hell, man,” Based Savage posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Your going to hell man https://t.co/Vb6ToV7RyZ — BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) October 27, 2023

Savage also posted that he thought the line about Doe Boy having a gun the size of Lil RT was good. Anycia posted the bar and said it was hilarious. Most users, however, didn’t like Doe Boy co-signing the boy’s behavior.

“Black people really hate themselves,” @AhHunnetMiLL posted in response to Doe Boy’s promotion of the remix.

nah, I cant get wit this — I AM, J ⎊ (@JostinV_) October 26, 2023

CPS in 3….2….1👀 pic.twitter.com/WuqFLqFnRI — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔸𝕝𝕞𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥𝕪 𝕂𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕪 𝕂𝕒𝕥😻😼 (@AlmondEyeMuva) October 27, 2023

Oh lawd🤦🏾‍♂️ send the flood IMMEDIATELY — LebG (@BLksupermanG) October 28, 2023

Doe Boy responded to the critics in a video.

“I’ve been seeing all them gotd— comments and all them little posts and all that s– hating on the lil’ n—,” Boy said in the video. “That s– lame as h— because at the end of the day, he’s 9-years-old. I don’t know if you’re from where we’re from type s—, but where I’m from? That’s a regular lil n—- in the hood.”

Doe Boy went on to explain why what he did was positive.

“H— yeah, I’m finna help that lil n— get a check,” he said. “I don’t give a f— what anybody has to say about it. F— you. S— my d—, b—-.”

Doe Boy responds to "lame" backlash over 9-year-old rapper collab https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIA pic.twitter.com/zzORnBQwM4 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 27, 2023

Doe Boy also responded by posting the Adrien Broner “I’m getting cooked” meme.

Doe Boy’s latest album, BEEZY, came out in June, which features the single “KARDASHIANS,” featuring Lil Yachty and Luh Tyler.