Usher‘s latest residency link-up has been in the works for weeks before coming to fruition.On Oct. 27, the legendary singer hosted WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson and the back-to-back championship team, Las Vegas Aces after they asked for support to commemorate the historic feat.

Hey @Usher 🤭 if ya not busy our parade is tomorrow …if ya wanna slide 😁 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) October 23, 2023

“The residency’s out here, it’s a Monday, you’ve got nothing to do,” Wilson pleaded on “Good Morning America.” “Pull up, have some fun, we can be your background singers, anything.”

“Well, hopefully, we helped you,” Robin Roberts said. “You posted it on social media already, but you just said it on ‘Good Morning America.'”

Hey, @Usher, what do you say?! 👀@WNBA star @_ajawilson22 says she hopes the singer will make an appearance at their team parade and celebration in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/b4Ym1gRb0x — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2023

And it did work.

“A’ja Wilson, I see you, I hear you,” Usher said in a message he posted on his social media on Oct. 25. “I couldn’t be at the parade, but I wanted to send this out to you and congratulate all the wonderful ladies who did it once again. That’s right, do it, back-to-back, baby. That’s what I’m talking about, but anyway, listen. I wanted to invite you to come see the show. Come see me do it my way here in Vegas. We stick together, we love one another. Congratulations on this day, and I’ll see you soon. Peace.”

CONGRATULATIONS @LVAces 👏🏾 @_ajawilson22 I wish I could’ve been there, but pull up to my show…I got U. https://t.co/FQuvt1gOPl pic.twitter.com/4aZKYfeyuz — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) October 25, 2023

Fast forward two days later and Wilson was at the center of Usher’s viral “There Goes My Baby” serenading session.

“Bet you ain’t know I was checking you out when you was tweetin’ me, tweetin’ me, tweetin’ me,” Usher sang to Wilson, remixing the lyrics to personalize his moment with the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP.

Wilson wasn’t the only one on the team who had fun that night. All the teammates who attended the show danced on stage to Juvenile and Mannie Fresh’s “Back That Thang Up.”

The Las Vegas Aces done turnt that WHOLE USHER CONCERT TF OUT! They let them on stage knowing they was gonna go crazy👏🏽👏🏽y’all say thank you Usher! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/13BJReBG95 — Chermaine💫 (@Cher_The_Actor) October 28, 2023

The appearance for the team came after Wilson stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The Aces became the first team to win consecutive championships since Lisa Leslie and the Los Angeles Sparks in 2002 defeated the New York Liberty in four games. In a battle of squads dubbed “superteams” in the preseason, Las Vegas defied the odds to still win the title after losing starters Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes to injuries. All-time great Candace Parker was also out for the season after undergoing foot surgery in July. Las Vegas also dealt with its fair share of off-the-court turmoil as the team was sued by former player Dearica Hamby, who claimed the team traded her because she was pregnant and guard Riquna Williams was charged with multiple counts of domestic violence. Although the charges against Williams were dropped, the team didn’t allow her to rejoin.