proclivity

Usher serenades A’ja Wilson to celebrate after Jennifer Hudson appearance

Superstar singer keeps his word
Usher (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Jamie Lamor Thompson)

Usher‘s latest residency link-up has been in the works for weeks before coming to fruition.On Oct. 27, the legendary singer hosted WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson and the back-to-back championship team, Las Vegas Aces after they asked for support to commemorate the historic feat.

“The residency’s out here, it’s a Monday, you’ve got nothing to do,” Wilson pleaded on “Good Morning America.” “Pull up, have some fun, we can be your background singers, anything.”


“Well, hopefully, we helped you,” Robin Roberts said. “You posted it on social media already, but you just said it on ‘Good Morning America.'”

And it did work.


“A’ja Wilson, I see you, I hear you,” Usher said in a message he posted on his social media on Oct. 25. “I couldn’t be at the parade, but I wanted to send this out to you and congratulate all the wonderful ladies who did it once again. That’s right, do it, back-to-back, baby. That’s what I’m talking about, but anyway, listen. I wanted to invite you to come see the show. Come see me do it my way here in Vegas. We stick together, we love one another. Congratulations on this day, and I’ll see you soon. Peace.”

Fast forward two days later and Wilson was at the center of Usher’s viral “There Goes My Baby” serenading session.

“Bet you ain’t know I was checking you out when you was tweetin’ me, tweetin’ me, tweetin’ me,” Usher sang to Wilson, remixing the lyrics to personalize his moment with the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP.

Wilson wasn’t the only one on the team who had fun that night. All the teammates who attended the show danced on stage to Juvenile and Mannie Fresh’s “Back That Thang Up.”

The appearance for the team came after Wilson stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

YouTube video

The Aces became the first team to win consecutive championships since Lisa Leslie and the Los Angeles Sparks in 2002 defeated the New York Liberty in four games. In a battle of squads dubbed “superteams” in the preseason, Las Vegas defied the odds to still win the title after losing starters Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes to injuries. All-time great Candace Parker was also out for the season after undergoing foot surgery in July. Las Vegas also dealt with its fair share of off-the-court turmoil as the team was sued by former player Dearica Hamby, who claimed the team traded her because she was pregnant and guard Riquna Williams was charged with multiple counts of domestic violence. Although the charges against Williams were dropped, the team didn’t allow her to rejoin.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS