Chrisean Rock blasts Summer Walker for having 3 children and no man

Chrisean Rock ripped into Summer Walker after the singer mocked her on TikTok by impersonating her holding her baby in the wrong manner and making fun of her mannerisms.

Walker even blacked out one of her teeth while she carried out the comedic bit at Rock’s expense, which incited a backlash from fans and Rock alike.

Summer Walker issues a disclaimer following her latest TikTok video where she impersonates Chrisean Rock!! pic.twitter.com/tfXqvbGrNz — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) October 25, 2023

Although Walker later came back to issue a disclaimer — saying she was just having fun and that folks take things too seriously — the damage was done and Rock was having none of it.

According to The Shade Room, Rock spat fire in her response to Walker’s “joke” about her.

“You the same b— reaching out talking bout ‘hey do you need any help, I see how this new mommy s—, don’t worry about it’ and then you the same b— that join the hate train, the mockery, the joke of Rock,” Rock began. “Alright, but I ain’t making no mockery of you having three f—ing kids, no man, and a f—ed up BBL. Like my n—-, a lot of motherf—–s, y’all got no room to talk about, or mock people, joke on people for the fun of it. Check your life before you start f—ing playing with other people, real s—. And then y’all acting like I won’t beat the s— outta anybody that cross my path. Like, stop playing with me my n—-. The f—? Here go your clout, everybody clout chasing off me and that s— evil as f—-.”

Fans also joined in on the wholesale denunciation of Walker for the allegedly tasteless joke about Rock.