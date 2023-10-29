Jay-Z on what he was going to call daughter Blue, and her dancing (video)

Jay-Z, who is an undeniable rap legend, explains that he still gets “goosebumps” when he thinks about how his eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter mushroomed into a pop culture phenomenon.

During an exclusive interview with Gayle King for “CBS Mornings,” the billionaire business baron and husband to Beyoncé detailed how Blue was going to be named something else entirely.

“Rumor has it that she was named ‘Blue’ because blue is your favorite color,” King said.

“I wish it was that simple,” Hov responded. “[Blue’s name] was supposed to be ‘Brooklyn.’ That was the name we had in theory.”

Destiny, however, had a different plan for Jay and Bey.

“But then we got the sonograms, and it was so small … we said, ‘Oh, look at the blueberry!’ And that was just like a nickname. And for nine months we said ‘It looks like a little blueberry.’ And from there, it was just natural and we took that name.”

Jay, 53, who is the richest man in rap, said he was extremely “proud” of how his daughter Blue Ivy has matured into a confident prepubescent despite the constant scrutiny of being in the public spotlight.

“With Blue, what makes me super proud and … I still get goosebumps seeing her walk on stage is ’cause Blue’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for,” he said.

“So, since she’s been born — she’s been in like, scrutiny and [the] public eye and everyone having an opinion. You know, even a little girl and how she keeps her hair.”

Jay-Z loved how his daughter “claimed her power” by performing “My Power” alongside Queen Bey, 42, on tour.

“And then watching her grow in it. You know, she came out — 80,000 people — she’s 11, so she’s nervous.”

After King chimed in, saying that Blue “didn’t look nervous,” the Grammy-winning rapper, 53, replied, “I know her, so I know how nervous she was. I know how frightened she was.”