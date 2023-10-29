proclivity

Kai Cenat is streaming from a fake prison for a week

The popular streamer’s idea gets mixed reviews
Kai Cenat (Image source: Twitter - @KaiCenat)

Kai Cenat has gone to jail- for the sake of content.

Currently, the No. 2 most subscribed streamer on the platform, Cenat has now decided to go to a fake jail to stream for seven consecutive days. In a trailer teasing the weeklong stream, celebrities like Druski, Offset, NLE Choppa, Chrisean Rock and Teanna Trump were featured.


YouTube video

Within the first day, Choppa and Trump had already made appearances, including a monologue from Choppa losing his mind from being locked up. Warning for the language Choppa uses in the clip.

Choppa also allegedly flashed himself to Trump on the stream as well, which Cenat claimed was him flashing money instead. Some of the inmates were about to fight, but Cenat had to break it up because fighting isn’t allowed on the platform, either.


Cenat also had fellow inmates watching Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s music video.

The content concept has received mixed reviews on social media.

“Kai, what is the point of this s—,” Woo Da Savage posted on X. “Clout gon’ end the world.”

Cenat also took the time to respond to GloRilla blocking him on social media because he said he didn’t like her single “Cha Cha Cha.”

“You make your bed, you gotta lay there,” Cenat said.

