Kai Cenat has gone to jail- for the sake of content.

Currently, the No. 2 most subscribed streamer on the platform, Cenat has now decided to go to a fake jail to stream for seven consecutive days. In a trailer teasing the weeklong stream, celebrities like Druski, Offset, NLE Choppa, Chrisean Rock and Teanna Trump were featured.

Within the first day, Choppa and Trump had already made appearances, including a monologue from Choppa losing his mind from being locked up. Warning for the language Choppa uses in the clip.

NLE Choppa lost his mind during Kai Cenat’s prison stream. pic.twitter.com/Q2MG7FDQhl — Onlinepulz News (@OnlinepulzN) October 28, 2023

Choppa also allegedly flashed himself to Trump on the stream as well, which Cenat claimed was him flashing money instead. Some of the inmates were about to fight, but Cenat had to break it up because fighting isn’t allowed on the platform, either.

Kai Cenat twitch career flashed before his eyes, two of the inmates got into a fight during his 7 Days In prison stream 😭 pic.twitter.com/mfFBzxr3vj — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) October 28, 2023

Cenat also had fellow inmates watching Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s music video.

2nd day on 7 DAYS IN Kai Cenat only had to say Ice Spice and the ENTIRE jail came 💀 pic.twitter.com/15KJ3ZrX6w — iqkev (@iqkev) October 28, 2023

Kai Cenat in prison bumping Nicki and Ice Spice 😭 pic.twitter.com/3dwM3QKE34 — Banjee Barbie (@BoujeeNBanjee) October 28, 2023

The content concept has received mixed reviews on social media.

“Kai, what is the point of this s—,” Woo Da Savage posted on X. “Clout gon’ end the world.”

60 days was a social experiment. Kai Cenat is glorifying jail life making it seem like it’s one big sleepover. — ṭяıẓẓʏ (@TrizzyDigital) October 28, 2023

Kai Cenat lame for this jail thing he doing. People in real jail doing real life time for crimes they didn’t commit. People are away from their families and he’s trying to make a joke out of it basically. That’s corny — KK (@kailaaaa_____) October 28, 2023

Cenat also took the time to respond to GloRilla blocking him on social media because he said he didn’t like her single “Cha Cha Cha.”

“You make your bed, you gotta lay there,” Cenat said.