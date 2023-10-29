Will Smith once feared he was ‘going to get killed’ by rap legend Treach

Rap legends Will Smith and Salt-N-Pepa reminisced on the time when Smith took Pepa out on a single date while she was on break from fellow icon Treach of Naughty By Nature.

Smith, who was part of the group Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, admitted that he was scared that he “was going to get killed” by Treach for dating his estranged girlfriend. Pepa followed up by saying that she regrets not pursuing the relationship with the Fresh Prince because she thought Smith was far too nice.

“Okay, you were very nice,” Pepa admitted recalling the date while the two groups toured together. “This was the date you won and beat us out. You was so happy. You was like let’s go celebrate,” she said, referencing Smith’s first-ever Grammy win in 1989 over Salt-N-Pepa and LL Cool J.

“Then we were out and you saw a homeless person. You gave the homeless person $100. And it was so nice. Then, we went to the Hollywood sign,” Pepa recalled.

“I think you and Treach had been broken up for a minute. So, in my mind when I was like trying to spit my game, but I ain’t really have nothing, ‘cuz my concern was I was gonna get killed,” said Smith.

Salt shared the sentiment and said “it was a legit concern,” which incited uproarious laughter from all three rappers.

When Treach heard about the IG video, he took to his own post where he poked some fun at the Chris Rock-Smith slapping incident. “KEEP MY NAME CONCERNING MY EX-B—- OUT YO F—–G MOUTH!!” he wrote adding laughing emojis.

Denton said something similar to Global Grind in 2009 where she explained that she regrets not dating Smith because of how “nice” he was to her.

“I thought Will was really cute, and we would hang out a lot on the road. He liked to take care of me and never let me spend a dime. He was that kind of guy, real generous,” said Pepa, explaining the tour together while competing in hop-hop contests.

“I sometimes kick myself when I think about what could have been. He was so nice to me, but I really wasn’t feeling him. I guess I couldn’t appreciate a nice guy like Will Smith. He wasn’t thug enough. I was attracted to thugs and hoodlums. Will was too nice to me,” she added.