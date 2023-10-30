5 of the best Black DC and Marvel movie villains to dress as for Halloween

Halloween is a great time for celebrants to dress up as their favorite on-screen characters. While some lean into comedy and gore, super fans of the Marvel and DC Universes take their fandom to the next level by dressing as supervillains. As we await the year’s spookiest day to land officially, let’s celebrate by looking at five of the best Black supervillains of all time.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as The Black Manta

On the big screen this December in DC’s Aquaman The Lost Kingdom, this bad guy has the potential to join the Black villain brotherhood in a significant way. How he challenges Aquaman (Jason Mamoa) remains to be seen, but it’s never too early to dress like him.

Costume essentials: A Black Trident (instead of gold) and overall antagonist energy.

Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger in Black Panther.

Although Erik Killmonger was inherently evil, where the darkness derived from was utterly relatable. Separated from his family and history, the request to take T-Challa’s throne only seemed fitting. Not to mention some of the best quotes of all time, like Bury Me In The Ocean With My Ancestors Who Jumped From The Ships, Because They Knew Death Was Better Than Bondage.”

Costume essentials: Signature hair locks and body marks/scars for those who dared cross his path.

Jamie Foxx’s Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spiderman is, hands down, one of the most recognizable superheroes of all time, and several bad guys helped get him there. As Electro, Foxx went deep into his acting bag to make the ultra-bad man pop on screen. Was he Spiderman’s most prominent foe?

Costume essentials: A bald head, sparkling lights, and grayish face paint.

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in “Loki”

Evil and regal at the same time, season one of the series “Loki,” introduced Majors as “He Who Remains,” a power-driven variant that exists everywhere in time. In Season 2 of Loki, Majors embodies the early variant, a science devotee named Victor Timely.

Costume essentials: Purple costuming, slightly purple skin, and a face scar.

Mahershala Ali as Prowler in Spider-man: Across the Spider Verse

Another Spiderman foe that is most adept in his evil plans when he’s using gauntlets and gadgets.

Using advanced technology alongside intense combat training, Prowler is arguably a more formidable foe than Electro.

Costume essentials: A green jumpsuit, a purple cape, and a clawlike hand for snatching the good out of humanity.

Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

The name alone is reason enough to dress as this mad scientist turned animal gene manipulator. Although his path to dominance is a journey littered with bad intentions, fans can be grateful to him for at least one invention: Rocket Raccoon. Without him, there’d be no Rocket Raccoon, even if the price is an obscene obsession with power.

Costume essentials: A slim-cut black leather suit and two henchmen dressed in white.