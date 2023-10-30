DJ Drama and more celebrate Atlanta hip-hop at ONE Musicfest

The old and the new of rap music showed up at ONE MusicFest on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, giving fans a weekend to remember. As we celebrate 50 years of hip-hop throughout the year, it was only fitting that some of the most influential artists come out and put on a show.

On day two of the festival, DJ Drama hosted a set that offered some of Atlanta’s finest artists who have paved the way for many of the artists of the new generation.

Waka Flocka Flame was one of the first artists to appear on stage. The rapper has been making music for over a decade, and he knew which songs would get the crowd involved.

Flocka performed his hit songs “Hard in Da Paint,” “O Let’s Do It,” and “No Hands.”

Followed by Flocka was T.I., who is celebrating 20 years of trap music in Atlanta. He performed his hit songs “24’s,” “What You Know,” and “About the Money.” T.I. also brought out Young Dro as he performed “Shoulder Lean,” “FDB,” and “We in da City.”

2 Chainz was up next, as he began performing the songs that he has been featured on, such as “No Lie” and “All Me” with Drake, “No Problem” with Chance the Rapper, and “Rich as F—” and “Duffle Bag Boy” with Lil Wayne.

Other artists also performed throughout the set, such as Travis Porter, Too $hort, and Beanie Sigel. It was a night to remember and also a night to give flowers to DJ Drama himself, who collaborated with the artists who were on his set throughout their careers.