Drake breaks silence on Israel-Hamas war

Rap mogul Drake has been deluged by public criticism for not speaking out on the Israel-Hamas war that has resulted in thousands of deaths with no end in sight.

Drake, who is Jewish and African American, is among the dozens of musicians, actors, directors and other entertainers who signed a letter urging President Biden and Congress to demand a “de-escalation and ceasefire” in the increasingly bloody war.

“Dear President Biden: We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine.”

The artists have banded together as Artists4Ceasefire via the website www.artists4ceasefire.org, which states their demand that the U.S. government intervene more forcefully. The A-list entertainers who signed the letter include Drizzy, Run The Jewels, Macklemore, The Coup’s Boots Riley, Noah “40” Shebib, Diplo, Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Peele, Alyssa Milano, Michael Moore, Lena Waithe, Susan Sarandon, Wanda Sykes, Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper and many others.

“We urge your administration, Congress, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay — an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages,” the letter reads. “Half of Gaza’s two million residents are children, and more than two thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them.”

It continues: “We believe that the United States can play a vital diplomatic role in ending the suffering and we are adding our voices to those from the US Congress, UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, The International Committee of The Red Cross, and so many others. Saving lives is a moral imperative. To echo UNICEF, “Compassion — and international law — must prevail.”

Drake signs letter calling for Gaza ceasefire after criticism for not speaking up

As of Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, more than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and at least 7,950 in Gaza according to authorities on both sides, CNN reported. The bloodshed started on Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.