Keith Lee walks out of Old Lady Gang, torches the customer service (video)

Viral food critic Keith Lee created social media havoc when he walked out of the Old Lady Gang restaurant without ordering due to allegedly poor customer service.

The Old Lady Gang, located on the edge of downtown Atlanta, is owned by singer and reality TV star Kandi Burruss and producer-husband Todd Tucker.

While attending the iconic One Music Festival in Atlanta with his family, Lee visited and critiqued multiple marquee restaurants around the metropolis. His visit to the Old Lady Gang eatery did not go well.

“Yesterday, me and my family were at the One Music Festival. Somebody who worked with Kandi Burruss walked up to us and said they’ve been trying to reach us since we got to Atlanta. He said he’s been constantly emailing me and constantly DM’ing me for me to come to Old Lady Gang,” Lee went on to say, “As you can see, I don’t have any bags in my hands.”

He and his family left the establishment before ordering their food. Lee conveyed in a social media post that has now gone viral nationally.

“Me and my family showed up, and we attempted to order before we got here. We called the number they had connected on Yelp three times… no answer. We tried to order through DoorDash, but it said it was temporarily closed. When we pulled up, I sent my family in to order for us. They said on the weekends, due to being busy, they don’t do any takeout at all.”

Keith Lee done made his way to Old Lady Gang and he got similar results to Milk & Honey. WHAT IS GOING ON DOWN IN ATLANTA?? 😩 pic.twitter.com/zhKObg2svU — REALITY SPEEDD (@realityspeedd) October 30, 2023

Due to his inordinate national fame as a culinary connoisseur — Lee boasts 18 million followers on TikTok and another million on Instagram — he routinely sends his family inside the restaurant to order food while he remains in the car. Lee says the goal is to remain anonymous and provide an authentic critique of the restaurant, the food, and the customer service. His critique of food around the country has been chronicled on major television shows, including “Inside Edition.”

Therefore, when Lee provided poor reviews of Old Lady Gang’s customer service, the video immediately went viral.

“My family asked how long the wait was to be seated. They said an hour to an hour and a half. She also said they didn’t have any reservations so they didn’t take down any number, any contact information, nothing. My family then came and relayed that message to me, and I decided to go in myself.”

Lee said he was disappointed that his family was given a 60- to 90-minute wait time to be seated, but when he walked inside just a few minutes later, he was told he would be seated in five minutes.

“I then told her [I] changed my mind and we will go eat somewhere else. I said God Bless you, and I walked out,” Lee said in the video.

Neither Burruss nor Tucker have responded to Lee’s video as of Monday, Oct. 30.