Kodak Black threatens to ‘beat’ Ray J for speaking ill of him

Rap star Kodak Black threatened to “beat” fellow emcee Ray J during a profanity-laced tirade after Ray implored the public for intervention following Kodak’s recently erratic behavior.

Most of all, Kodak went volcanic on Ray J after he claimed Kodak’s allegedly bizarre and disrespectful behavior at Donald Trump’s home disturbed the former president. But Ray was also concerned about Kodak’s seemingly drug-fueled interview with “Drink Champs” podcast host N.O.R.E.

“Yo somebody needs to grab bro and make sure he good,” the “Another Day in Paradise” singer penned on social media. “This ain’t the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude.

Ray J added, “I took him to Trump[‘s] house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let’s figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self-destruct.”

Ray J says Kodak Black needs help 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/N4lHIQq3QI — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 29, 2023

Kodak Black went nuclear on Ray J during his expletive-filled rant on Instagram Live on Sunday, Oct. 29. He threatened to lay hands on Ray while refuting Ray’s claim that Kodak needed him to go see Trump.

“Ray J, you’re a little a– b—-, homie. A n—- don’t need no help, p—-a– b—-. I’m skraight, dumb a– boy. The f— wrong with you, homie? I’ll beat your little a–,” the Florida rapper warned.

“You ain’t have nothing to do with that Trump s—. This f— n—- wanted to go to Mar-a-Lago. You don’t know me. I be hating that p—- a– s—. You a Boosie a– n—-. You wanna just go viral when a n—- could just call a n—- or DM a n—- or something.

“Talkin’ ’bout Trump house, too. D—, boy. The f—? That wasn’t even bruh house! Talkin’ ’bout you took me to Trump’s house. Who the f— you is? This n—- got me out of prison, homie. You think I needed you to take me to Trump?”