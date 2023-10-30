The hippies and hipsters were fashionably present at ONE Musicfest.

The Southeast’s largest annual urban progressive music festival, ONE Musicfest, returned to Atlanta on Oct. 28 and 29. The event drew thousands of music lovers and fashion enthusiasts. Among the vibrant outfits, a few trends stood out: stacked necklaces, belts and waist beads.

This year, festival-goers adorned themselves with multiple layers of necklaces, a trend that added a bohemian touch to their outfits. From delicate gold chains to statement pieces, the stacked necklace trend was a hit among attendees.

Belts were also a popular accessory. Whether used to cinch a mini skirt or add an edge to a pair of oversized jeans, belts were seen in various styles and materials.

Studded belts were also a trend, adding a touch of Western flair to many outfits.

Waist beads, a traditional African accessory, also appeared significantly at the festival.

Worn around the waist, these beads added a touch of cultural heritage to festival outfits. While not as widespread as the stacked necklace and belt trends, waist beads were a unique and eye-catching accessory choice.

Men’s fashion varied, but this trendy look caught our eye, featuring a cashmere pink short set paired with a stacked necklace and golden, round metal eyeglasses.

Overall, the fashion at ONE Musicfest was as diverse and eclectic as the music itself.

Attendees embraced a range of styles channeling 50 years of hip-hop, creating a vibrant fashion scene that was as much a part of the festival experience as the performances themselves.

