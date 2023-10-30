Celebrity fitness trainer and bodybuilding pro champion Roc Shabazz is helping people like Shaq and Jeezy stay in great shape. Shabazz was recently at the third annual Sno Ball Gala, where he spoke to rolling out about Jeezy’s accomplishments, what he’s done for the city of Atlanta, and how he’s been able to help the rapper and businessman stay in shape.

What is that experience like helping Jeezy become more fit?

I work with a lot of different people. I just got Shaquille O’Neal in great shape. With Jay, he’s just like a chip off the block. He’s a hard worker, and he’s a grinder, so it was basically looking at his schedule [and] putting something together that he doesn’t have to think about. All he has to do is show up and go through it, but he works hard. He’s a hard worker; I just lay out the platform for him, and he does the course.

What are three fitness tips that you can share?

The first one is to be consistent. Whatever you want, you have to be consistent to get there. Second, you have to have a plan, and that plan needs to be laid out based on [your lifestyle]. If you do that, then you’re going to get there. The third is once you have the plan and are consistent, [keep going] until it’s done. It [won’t] be done when you want it done. It’s going to be done when it needs to be done.

Where can people find you?

You can find me on Instagram @rocshabazz or @rocfitnessatl and also online at www.rockstarzztraining.com. If you [need help getting] into the gym, we have an online platform for you. If you’re not in Atlanta, we’d love to have you.