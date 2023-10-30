‘Rolling out’s’ Sisters with Superpowers Chicago edition honors class of 2023 at The Gwen Hotel (photos)

In a glamorous gathering on Thursday, October 26, 2023, Chicago’s elite came together at the luxurious Gwen Hotel for a night of inspiration, empowerment, and celebration. The occasion was rolling out’s “Sisters with Superpowers Chicago Edition,” a prestigious event that honored a group of phenomenal Black women who have achieved excellence in their respective fields.

“Sisters with Superpowers” (SWS) is a program designed to recognize and inspire Black women, providing them with a safe space where they are celebrated for their remarkable achievements. The event not only acknowledges the accomplishments of these amazing women but also seeks to ignite the aspirations of the next generation of leaders. It’s a platform where powerful and accomplished women share their personal stories, promote self-care, and offer support to one another, ultimately creating a women’s empowerment movement that propels Black women to greater heights.

Sponsored by rolling out, The Steed Society, Thank God It’s Natural (tgin), and The Illinois State Black Chamber of Commerce, this gathering was not just about honoring these exceptional women but also a testament to the collaborative spirit within the Black community in Chicago.

The event featured a stellar lineup of honorees from various fields:

1. Aris Singleton, CEO of tgin (Thank God It’s Natural): Singleton is a trailblazer in the beauty industry. Her dedication to promoting natural hair care and helping Black women embrace their natural beauty is commendable.

2. Doranita Tyler, owner of D. Tyler Insurance Agency: Tyler has made her mark as a successful entrepreneur. As the owner of D. Tyler Insurance Agency, she exemplifies the spirit of Black women in business.

3. Dr. Christine Brooms, Professor of Chemistry, Prairie State College: Dr. Christine Brooms stands out in academia as a Professor of Chemistry at Prairie State College. Her contributions to the world of science and education are a source of inspiration.

4. Terrie E. Simmons, CEO of Strategic Exceptions Professional Consulting: Simmons, the CEO of Strategic Exceptions Professional Consulting, is a beacon of excellence in the world of business and consulting. Her achievements serve as a guiding light for aspiring entrepreneurs.

5. Dorri McWhorter, President ‘&’ CEO of YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago: McWhorter’s role as the president & CEO of YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago reflects her dedication to community wellness and building bridges within the community.

These honorees, each possessing unique superpowers, took the stage to share their inspiring journeys and briefly discuss their remarkable accomplishments. As a token of appreciation, they received commissioned artwork, a refreshing departure from the traditional acrylic awards, highlighting rolling out’s commitment to professional evolution and sustainability.

The evening’s entertainment was provided by Windie Indie, an emerging Chicago-based violinist, whose melodies added a touch of elegance to the event. Serving as the emcee was Jenny LeFlore, a renowned community builder, influencer, and the founder of Mama Fresh Chicago.

Sisters with Superpowers – Chicago Edition was more than just an awards event; it’s a celebration of Black excellence and a testament to the strength, resilience, and achievements of Black women. The event paves the way for future generations to dream big, work hard, and shatter ceilings. Rolling out’s dedication to showcasing such stories and initiatives reflects its pivotal role in promoting positive change within the Black community.

Photo Gallery Credit: Leo Allen for Rolling Out