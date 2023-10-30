Stephen Curry had a field day at the expense of one of the league’s most prolific trash talkers. On Oct. 29, Curry led the Golden State Warriors with a 24-point, 7-rebound and 6-assist performance in 31 minutes in a 106-95 win over the Houston Rockets.In closing moments, he began to show off.

It started with Curry knocking down three consecutive 3-pointers. The road crowd in Houston’s cheers grew louder after every successful attempt.

Four threes in the final frame.

30's inevitable.@Kia || Clutch Plays pic.twitter.com/ncBc7BnrAV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 30, 2023

The standout moment of the day and one of the NBA season’s early highlights came on the fourth 3-pointer of the quarter, however. With Dillon Brooks guarding him, Curry crossed him over, then moved the ball behind his back, dribbled twice forward before going between his legs, into another crossover that froze Brooks, Curry then stepped back behind the 3-point line before pump-faking and making the open 3-pointer.

He celebrated the array of moves and made the shot while making a shocked face on his way back on defense.

Steph toying with Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/y9MsyljcAp — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 30, 2023

Steph had Dillon Brooks LOST 😮 (📸: Tim Warner) pic.twitter.com/ZaJhilDFKT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2023

Stephen Curry has made 17 threes to start the season. It's the third most threes any player has made in the first three games of a season in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/j6y2cIZyf9 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 30, 2023

“We know what he’s about and his reputation,” Curry said after cracking a smile on the NBC Sports postgame show. “I don’t get caught up in that, I just play basketball. He obviously let his game do the talking. You know what teams come in there to try to beat you. There’s a lot of history with him, in particular, but at the end of the day, you just hoop. The results speak for themselves. I like to have fun out here, especially fourth quarter when it’s winning time.”