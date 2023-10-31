Halloween is here and TikTok is buzzing with costume ideas. One trend gaining traction is using press-on nails to complete a look.

Here are ten brands that are making a wave on the platform.

Olive & June

Known for their chic designs, they offer a range of Halloween-themed press-on nails. Some of their featured designs are called Patchwork, E+M & Enchanted Mixed Pack, Spooky Spiderwebs, and Vampire French.

PaintLab

Sold in Walmart, this brand is also a popular choice due to its spooky designs. High in demand, the brand only has two Halloween styles on its website: Spooky Webs and Bloody Good.

Temu

This particular press-on nail brand specializes in unique, hand-painted nails. They also have a Halloween collection with costumes, press-on nails, and accessories. Press-on nail prices range between $2 to $13.

Glamnetic

This brand, known for its magnetic lashes, has entered the press-on nail game with a Halloween collection. Check out the TikTok video below for style inspiration.

OPI – xPRESS/On

This high-end collection of press-on nails offers a wide range of Halloween designs. Find out how this beauty influencer makes her press-on nails last.

Luxxi Nails

This brand prides itself on its high-quality, reusable nails. Their Halloween collection includes a design with a unique dark purple ombre, as shown below.

KISS

This is a well-known brand in the nail industry with a range of Halloween-themed press-ons, including some that glow in the dark.

If you are going for an angelic look this Halloween, try some of their bedazzled press-ons.

LottieLondon

This brand is known for its affordable beauty products and has a range of Halloween press-ons.

These edgy red nail tips and design accents are perfect for those who enjoy a daring look.

SHEIN

This fast-fashion brand has almost every press-on nail design you can think of. You’ll also be able to shop from head to toe, making this brand a great one-stop shop.

@ayshiiarenee @SHEIN @SHEINUS press ons!! Use code “ayshia10” all press ons are a dollar for the rest of the month! Who wants to see the process on how i get these to look so natural and last long!?? Comment! #shein #sheinpressonnails #nails ♬ original sound – Leo

imPRESSBeauty

This brand is known for its easy-to-apply press-on. Their nails are chip-proof, smudge-proof, and waterproof.

The specific Halloween collection features designs that range from light and dainty to bold and captivating.

@impressbeauty Hey Spooky Babes, guess what time it is?! Halloween nails for the szn are here and ready to apply – no glue needed! 💅 What set are you wearing? ♬ original sound – imPRESSBeauty

These press-on nail companies make it easier to complete your Halloween costume with the perfect set of nails, ranging in different colors, shapes, and styles. The best part is you don’t have to wait long hours at the nail salon.

Be sure to visit your local Walmart, Target, Ulta Beauty, or Sephora to grab some of these last-minute novelties.