Halloween is here and TikTok is buzzing with costume ideas. One trend gaining traction is using press-on nails to complete a look.
Here are ten brands that are making a wave on the platform.
Olive & June
Known for their chic designs, they offer a range of Halloween-themed press-on nails. Some of their featured designs are called Patchwork, E+M & Enchanted Mixed Pack, Spooky Spiderwebs, and Vampire French.
@gabrieladanelle
not sponsored just a fannnnn @Olive & June #AXERatioChallenge #SeeHerGreatness #pressonnails #pressons #oliveandjunepressonnails #velvetobsession #pressies
PaintLab
Sold in Walmart, this brand is also a popular choice due to its spooky designs. High in demand, the brand only has two Halloween styles on its website: Spooky Webs and Bloody Good.
@kristinbabeyyxo
Wearing the Butterfly Lavender set 💜🦋💅🏻✨ #pressonnails #nails #paintlab #paintlab #pressonnails #butterflynailset #butterflynails #pressonnailset #fypp #viralvideo #makemefamous #foryoupage #viral #trending #tiktoktrends #viral #relatable #blowthisup
Temu
This particular press-on nail brand specializes in unique, hand-painted nails. They also have a Halloween collection with costumes, press-on nails, and accessories. Press-on nail prices range between $2 to $13.
@ms_kerrirhenee
#temuhaul #temunailhaul #temunailhaulblackgirl #pressonnails #lesbiansoftiktok #Colorful
Glamnetic
This brand, known for its magnetic lashes, has entered the press-on nail game with a Halloween collection. Check out the TikTok video below for style inspiration.
@glamnetic
Here’s some fun pop culture halloween costumes using our press-on nails & lashes 👻💅✨ #popculturehalloween #lastminutehalloweencostumes #halloweencostumeideas #pressonnails #glamnetic #halloweennailinspo
♬ Spooky, Scary Skeletons (House VIP Remix) – Crystal Knives & Lex Allen
OPI – xPRESS/On
This high-end collection of press-on nails offers a wide range of Halloween designs. Find out how this beauty influencer makes her press-on nails last.
@shaniachristinad
Lets fix these stubs 😭💅🏽💅🏽 I always have some press ons 😌 Im using @OPI xPRESS/ON nails available at @Ulta Beauty #OPIPartner #OPIxPRESSION
Luxxi Nails
This brand prides itself on its high-quality, reusable nails. Their Halloween collection includes a design with a unique dark purple ombre, as shown below.
@luxxinails
Who’s ready to wear fall nails 👀 #fallnails #fallvibes #bestfalltrends #fall2023nails #stilletonails #pressonnails #aurastilletonails #auranailinspo #purpleaura
KISS
This is a well-known brand in the nail industry with a range of Halloween-themed press-ons, including some that glow in the dark.
If you are going for an angelic look this Halloween, try some of their bedazzled press-ons.
@zydollaasignn
New setttt 🤪💅🏾💕 #kisspressonsnails #kisspressonfalsies #nailtutorial #nailtok #pressonnails #nailhacks #fypage #explorepage #viraltiktok #blackgirltiktok
LottieLondon
This brand is known for its affordable beauty products and has a range of Halloween press-ons.
These edgy red nail tips and design accents are perfect for those who enjoy a daring look.
@lottielondon
need spooky nails for halloween this weekend? we’ve got you covered with the nail art stickers from the love sucks collection 👻💔✨ @Krity S:Skincare & Beauty Tips #thevampirediariesxlottielondon #vampirediaries #lovesucks #nails #nailstickers
SHEIN
This fast-fashion brand has almost every press-on nail design you can think of. You’ll also be able to shop from head to toe, making this brand a great one-stop shop.
@ayshiiarenee
@SHEIN @SHEINUS press ons!! Use code “ayshia10” all press ons are a dollar for the rest of the month! Who wants to see the process on how i get these to look so natural and last long!?? Comment! #shein #sheinpressonnails #nails
imPRESSBeauty
This brand is known for its easy-to-apply press-on. Their nails are chip-proof, smudge-proof, and waterproof.
The specific Halloween collection features designs that range from light and dainty to bold and captivating.
@impressbeauty
Hey Spooky Babes, guess what time it is?! Halloween nails for the szn are here and ready to apply – no glue needed! 💅 What set are you wearing?
These press-on nail companies make it easier to complete your Halloween costume with the perfect set of nails, ranging in different colors, shapes, and styles. The best part is you don’t have to wait long hours at the nail salon.
Be sure to visit your local Walmart, Target, Ulta Beauty, or Sephora to grab some of these last-minute novelties.