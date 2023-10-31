Halloween 2023 saw celebrities pulling out all the stops with their costumes, paying homage to iconic figures and characters.

Ciara as Janet Jackson

Ciara channeled her inner Janet Jackson from the iconic music video to “Together Again.”

Winnie Harlow as Katt Williams

Model Winnie Harlow transformed into the comedian Katt Williams.

Ice Spice as Betty Boop

Rapper Ice Spice took a nostalgic turn, dressing up as the classic cartoon character, Betty Boop.

Historically, the character, Betty Boop is widely acknowledged as being inspired by Esther Jones, who was a Black jazz singer from Harlem in the late 1920s when she was still a child.

Spice decided to take her version of Betty Boop to the next level by showing it all.

Halle Bailey and DDG re-create looks from Poetic Justice

Halle Bailey and DDG re-created the iconic looks of Janet Jackson and Tupac from the movie, Poetic Justice.

The steady couple has fans questioning if the pregnancy rumors are true.

Keke Palmer as Tyra Bank’s character from Life Size

Keke Palmer paid tribute to Tyra Banks, dressing up as her character “Eve Doll” from the movie, Life Size.

Life Size! A millennial FAVE. Thank you @lindsaylohan and Tyra Banks 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/txda2oVpOt — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 29, 2023

North West as The College Dropout Bear

North West dressed up as her father Kanye West’s debut album mascot, The College Dropout Bear.

Kim Kardashian and North West re-create looks from Clueless

The celebrity kid also teamed up with her mother Kim Kardashian to recreate their Clueless-themed costumes, channeling actresses Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash.

Ryan Cameron as Teddy Perkins from the TV show, “Atlanta”

Radio personality Ryan Cameron took on the role of Teddy Perkins, from the TV show, “Atlanta.”

The character is known to be a depiction of Michael Jackson created by Donald Glover.

Who knows this Atlanta episode ? 🎃 pic.twitter.com/XHF4zGOhsJ — Ryan Cameron (@ryancameron) October 31, 2023

Teyana Taylor as Loc Dog from Don’t Be A Menace

Teyana Taylor opted for a comedic approach, dressing up as Marlon Wayans’ character, Loc Dog, from the movie, Don’t Be A Menace.

Cam’ron as O.J. Simpson

Rapper Cam’ron caused a stir with his choice of costume, dressing up as O.J. Simpson.

He, along with co-hosts Ma$e and Treasure Wilson, recently had Simpson as a guest on their show, “It Is What It Is Talk.”

This man cam’ron is dressed as OJ Simpson for Halloween 😭😭😭 OJ Simpson really let cam borrow his full Buffalo Bills uniform 💀 🎥: @ITISWATITISTALK pic.twitter.com/gC9mAy5yZ6 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 31, 2023

From nostalgic throwbacks to controversial choices, this year’s celebrity Halloween costumes were nothing short of entertaining.