Kandi Burruss has responded to her restaurant being “Keith Lee‘d.” Lee, the MMA fighter who has become a popular food review TikToker, stopped by Burruss’ Old Lady Gang restaurant for brunch. At each one of his food stops, Lee sends his family to the restaurant first so the servers treat him equally to any other customer. His family will either give him his food in the car to taste and review, or he’ll enter after being seated.

At Old Lady Gang, Lee’s family was told they don’t do takeout orders on the weekends. The wait time they received to be seated was an hour to an hour and a half. Lee decided to walk in, where he was greeted, and began taking pictures with people inside. After taking pictures, the staff told Lee it was time for him to be seated.

“As always, I don’t want any special treatment,” Lee said. “I want to be treated like everybody else. I pay for my food like everybody else. I’m a normal person; I’m a normal customer. Things like this are exactly why I do reviews [in] the way I do. Just because I have a certain amount of followers on social media doesn’t make me different from anybody. My mom, my mom-in-law, my sister, they’re all paying customers, just like me. So I want them to be treated just like me.”

Lee decided to leave the establishment and not eat there because of the wait time.

On Oct. 30, Burruss responded herself on TikTok.

“I do appreciate Keith Lee for stopping by our restaurant and trying to show us love,” Burruss said. “It is very unfortunate that we couldn’t serve him and his family. We would have loved to, OK?”

Burruss said the restaurant only accepts takeout orders on the weekends due to the busyness on those days.

“Maybe next time, we’ll still get a chance to serve you,” Burruss said.

While many users applauded the manner and delivery of Burruss’ response, some users claimed she missed the mark.

“But… How do you go from a 1.5-hour wait for ‘regular customers’ to being seated immediately for Keith Lee?” @GreenEyesReal commented under the TikTok.

@kandi Thanks for stopping by #OldLadyGang @Keith Lee! Much love to you & your family. ❤️ & Thanks to all of our supporters! 😘❤️ ♬ original sound – kandi

Lee was in Atlanta all week and told his 14 million followers one of the things he did while in town was attend the ONE Music Fest in Piedmont Park. He thanked the city’s locals for the hospitality and was grateful to the small businesses he gave good reviews to, as they received much more foot traffic.

“This has been another stop on the Keith Lee and Family Food Tour,” he said. “God bless you, have an amazing day, and y’all be safe.”