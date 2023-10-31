Lil Meech and Summer Walker reportedly back together after he ‘humiliated’ her

Has scorned girlfriend Summer Walker gotten back with the man she claims “humiliated” her by allegedly cheating with a random woman?

That seems to be the case after recent developments and social media postings.

Rising Hollywood actor Lil Meech, née Demetrious Flenory Jr., was seen in a Halloween photo with Walker on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, that she posted for her six million Instagram followers. The estranged lovers posed for photos with their arms around one another with other friends and her kids inside a pumpkin patch at an undisclosed location.

Later, the volatile pair were captured on camera by fans at a nightclub in the Atlanta metropolitan region, according to The Neighborhood Talk and other outlets.

Fans looked askance at the reunion and immediately poured their thoughts onto social media.

“Summer didn’t like that Chrisean said she can’t keep a man [laughing emoji] that’s the only reason this is happening I fear,” one user penned in the comment section of the aforementioned photo.

“She just like Jayda [sic]and Chrisean,” a second person said.

While a third commenter surmised: “Maybe they just friends. Ya know people can just be cool and chill after they break up. Once all the emotions are calmed down. Who raised ya savages [gasp emoji].”

The “BMF” actor and the “Body” singer began dating in May 2023, but the merriment was short-lived when Walker exploded on Instagram with accusations of cheating and “humiliating” her.

Meech was famously captured on a doorbell cam walking into another woman’s apartment. He later claimed on his social media platform that was simply helping his female cousin carry in her groceries, which spawned a blizzard of hilarious memes and jokes.