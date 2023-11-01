A New York mom was arrested after poisoning her 4-year-old daughter with “life-threatening levels” of seizure medication.

Twenty-three-year-old Tajahnae Brown was charged on Oct. 27 with first-degree assault, attempted murder, and attempted manslaughter for allegedly trying to poison her daughter. Brown allegedly made 190 trips to different providers to seek unnecessary drugs for the child.

Authorities say that they believe that Brown suffers from Munchausen’s syndrome by proxy, which makes people fabricate or induce illness in someone under their care to gain attention for themselves.

In May 2023, Brown took her daughter to Montefiore Medical Center and claimed that she was on seizure medication and needed more. Police say that the staff realized that the daughter had “toxic levels” of drugs in her blood and that she was being poisoned by the meds.

The hospital told Brown about the overdose and they took the child off the medication. Brown stayed with her daughter at the hospital, during which time the tot’s drug levels went down but spiked again. A source said that Brown appeared to have continued to give her daughter the meds at “life-threatening levels.”

The hospital then called the Bronx District Attorney’s Office, and they reached out to the New York Police Department. Police said their investigation uncovered 190 trips that Brown made to various providers to get her daughter the same drug prescriptions.