One of entertainment’s most adorable couples has caused their fans to marvel again.

Ashanti surprised her boyfriend, Nelly, with the gift of a lifetime to celebrate his 49th birthday.

The 43-year-old singer, whose full name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, gave the rap icon the ultimate version of his favorite classic car, a 1962 Chevrolet Impala, that left him in tears.

Reportedly, Nelly, née Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., always wanted a vehicle that was a candy-apple blue convertible with a matching leather interior, replete with a Corvette LS motor. Ashanti gave him just that, along with a sound system that’s stenciled with Nelly’s logo on it. She plopped down more than $100,000 for the gift.

Ashanti Gifts Nelly 1962 Impala For His 49th Birthday | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/hmyb7BEit2 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 1, 2023

According to TMZ, famous car dealer Ronnie Garber hit up the entertainment publication to give them the scoop that DJ Envy contacted them with the request for the luxury whip. Ashanti added that she needed the vehicle delivered to her by Halloween to prepare the surprise for Nelly, which was right after that holiday.

The “What’s Luv” singer made Nelly believe that the Army-themed birthday bash and accompanying fireworks represented the pinnacle of the party for his birthday.

Nelly had no clue what monumental surprise awaited him next.

When Ashanti unveiled the real surprise, which is reportedly Nelly’s favorite childhood sedan, he broke down in tears. Although he is not audible in the video below, the assembled crowd said in unison, “ahhhh!” while one observer can be heard repeating that this was the best gift he has ever received besides his children.

So Ashanti gifted Nelly his childhood dream car for his bday…so thoughtful and dope 💙 I really like seeing them back together, they just been smiling ever since. pic.twitter.com/4WN4543H1e — Certified Hoodie Thief 🏁 (@KryssyLaReina) November 1, 2023

Fans fawned over the couple as they enjoyed each other amid the raucous atmosphere.