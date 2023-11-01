Ayrielle Sanders shares her journey of empowerment in information technology

Information technology (IT) wasn’t always the field Ayrielle Sanders sought out for her career path, but now she’s grateful for her influence in this space.

Sanders is blazing a trail in the realm of IT and her journey is a testament to the power of transformation and resilience. Saunders professional career took an unexpected turn from her initial aspirations in therapy and broadcasting to become a senior information technology business analyst at Focus Brands, LLC. Her pivot toward IT, sparked by a captivating classroom encounter, unveiled a world of endless possibilities within the IT domain. Her unwavering commitment to her dreams and a desire for a prosperous future led her to this life-changing decision, one that she now cherishes as the best she ever made.

As a Black woman thriving in the male-dominated IT landscape, Sanders possesses a remarkable array of superpowers: faith, self-love, optimism, discernment, courage, perseverance, and visionary thinking. These qualities not only define her as a leader but also empower her to confront challenges and pave the way for diversity and inclusion in an industry that often underrepresents her demographic. Sanders stands as an intellectual powerhouse, embodying the spirit of progress and the transformative potential of perseverance

The Georgia Southern University alumna recently spoke with rolling out about being a representative of a marginalized demographic within the industry.

Why did you select your career?

Initially, I was not interested in working in information technology.

As a kid, I always thought I wanted to be a therapist, but after getting exposed to mass communications in high school, I became interested in broadcasting and media. That was my major at first during my freshman year in college. My dad kept advising me to pursue a degree in business, so I changed my major to marketing because I felt it was similar to media but with a business aspect. Once I began taking business courses, one day a student came to talk to our class about this new major; information systems. I had no idea what information systems was, but after that introduction, I became interested in learning more about what the major had to offer. Once I gained more insight and realized that information systems was the business aspect of information technology, I changed my major.

I always knew I wanted to be able to afford to live and travel comfortably, so ultimately this was the best opportunity to set me up for success and accomplish my goals. Changing my degree to information systems was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever be grateful for taking that risk and walking into the unknown.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

As African American women, we thrive as trailblazers, especially in a male-dominated industry like information technology. We embrace the opportunity to excel, knowing that our hard work not only proves our qualifications but also paves the way for greater diversity and inclusion.

Instead of shying away from unfamiliar spaces, we should embrace them and use them as an opportunity to utilize our differences and provide insight into our perspectives to promote diversity and inclusion.

Hard work, dedication, confidence and flexibility are needed to adapt to any environment and the key to excelling in your career, as well as being respectful, grounded and solution-oriented. Maintaining a good attitude will take you far as well as being able to work under pressure in stressful situations. To be a good leader, you must be willing to learn and listen to broaden your perspective.

Why should experienced Black women reach back and help younger women of color?

The most rewarding part about becoming successful in your career is being able to share your journey with the younger generation; to inspire and encourage them to pursue their dreams. If I could do it, then so can you.