Diddy is still trying to clear his name after rumors keep surfacing out about him.

On Oct. 30, Diddy was a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and was asked about an online rumor that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith tried to get his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, to have a threesome with them.

The rumor came from Gene Deal, who spoke about the incident during an interview on the “The Art of Dialogue.”

“We were at a birthday party that I think Matt Damon was giving for Ben Affleck,” Deal said. “It was just a little gathering at the Four Seasons. Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Puff, Will Smith and Jada were sitting on one side of the room.

“[Puff] stood up, and when he stood up, he walked and did his arms a certain kind of way like [crossing them]. I go over toward him and he said to me, ‘I think Will and Jada are trying to scoop up Jennifer. I want you to stay close ’cause Ima snuff him.’ ”

Diddy basically confirming that he tried to fight Will Smith because him and Jada were trying to get JLo to have a threesome with them 😭 pic.twitter.com/b9FydPSxGr — Soum_designs 💍 (@SoumDesigns) October 31, 2023

“I saw a guy on the internet the other day who said he used to be your security guard, who said when you were dating J.Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome and you were going to beat up Will Smith. Is that true?” Kimmel said to Diddy.

Diddy silently stared at Kimmel for a few seconds, which made the crowd laugh.

“This show has gotten crazier since the last time I was here,” Diddy said. “No, you really heard that? I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Deal is also the person who said Diddy was the intended target the night of Biggie Smalls’ death.