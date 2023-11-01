According to recently obtained court documents by AllHipHop, Herbo (born Herbert Wright) is in the middle of suing his ex-manager Joseph “JB” Bowden and his company, Machine Entertainment, for $40 million dollars claiming he was financially manipulated and taken advantage of with “unfair and one-sided deals” after signing as a minor.

The “Cry No More” rapper says he has been in debt with the label from the start and allegedly owes the imprint $8.4 million.

“Over the years, when we started generating money, probably this was on the Sony system, [Bowden] pulled me to the side like, ‘Bro, let me run your business for you.’ I wasn’t really business savvy,” Herbo shared on a livestream about the situation. “This was somebody I trusted with my life, like my brother, like a father figure. ‘I’m [handle] your business for you, bro.’ Alright, so from then on, he’s running my business.”

An attorney for G Herbo further explained how he was manipulated and controlled by lack of access to his funds.

“Because [Wright’s] money was controlled by [Bowden and Machine], [Wright] was forced to ask Bowden to make purchases on his behalf, including for vehicles, [Wright’s] rent, and his mother’s rent,” he said. “Bowden’s conduct, in depriving [Wright] of his own funds, was designed to prevent [Wright] from leaving Machine or from being able to successfully work with another business manager who would actually look out for [Wright’s] best interests.”

This chapter is just the newest in what’s been an unfortunately eventful year for the rapper.

Earlier this year, Herbo entered a guilty plea to “one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to federal officials.” A $140,000 ruling was handed down to, with the money being paid to the victims who were taken for more than $1.5 million in a fraud scheme that bankrolled some big balling for Herbo and his crew that included private jets, five-star hotels and the purchase of a private villa.

While facing up to two decades in prison, Herbo is expected to be sentenced to two to three years when he is sentenced on Nov. 7.